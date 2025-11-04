Juxtaposition1 MP3: Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming: Internet Archive:

Soylent Green is a 1973 American dystopian thriller film directed by Richard Fleischer, and starring Charlton Heston, Leigh Taylor-Young, and Edward G. Robinson in his final film role. It is loosely based on the 1966 science-fiction novel Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison, with a plot that combines elements of science fiction and a police procedural. The story follows a murder investigation in a dystopian future of dying oceans and year-round humidity caused by the greenhouse effect, with the resulting pollution, depleted resources, poverty, and overpopulation.

The film was released on April 19, 1973, by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and received mostly favorable reviews from critics, while earning $3.6 million at the box office. In 1973, it won the Nebula Award for Best Dramatic Presentation and the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film.

https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio/%26quot%3B+Soylent+Green+is+people!%26quot%3B+(6G+is+people!).mp3