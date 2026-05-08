Speed Contest: Scott & Rebecca

Witnesses in the September 29, 2020, Taco Tuesday Evening, Westlake Village crash involving Scott Erickson did report hearing noises at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road (Saddle Mountain Drive) that night.

Multiple eyewitnesses described hearing extremely loud engine sounds and two distinct impacts separated by about three to five seconds as the vehicles approached the crosswalk. These accounts were part of testimony in both the criminal and civil trials, where witnesses said they saw SUVs traveling at high speeds and switching lanes as if racing.

In the criminal trial, the prosecution alleged Erickson’s black Mercedes SUV was in the lead and struck the boys, while the defense claimed Erickson’s car hit them. Witnesses agreed the family was in the crosswalk, but there were differences in details such as the number of cars and their order.

The civil trial testimony also noted that some people in cars behind the SUVs heard the white Mercedes hit one of the boys, and others heard the loud engine sounds and impacts.

In summary, yes — multiple witnesses reported hearing loud noises, including engine sounds and impacts, when the vehicles approached the intersection at Saddle Mountain Drive on that night.

Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson raced toward a Westlake Village crosswalk after drinking and didn’t stop when two young brothers were struck and killed, an attorney for the boys’ family said during a wrongful death trial underway in a Van Nuys courthouse.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Grossman, wife of plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman and co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and Erickson, her then-boyfriend and former professional baseball player, drove separately toward Grossman’s home. They sped past people biking and walking, and the evidence would show Grossman was driving 80-plus mph in a 45-mph zone, the lawyer Brian Panish said.

Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, had been crossing Triunfo Canyon Road with their mom and younger brother. The family had gone outside together for some exercise during the height of the COVID shutdown, but the two boys never made it home.

If Scott Erickson’s MBZ SUV struck first, or if it clipped one of the children, or if it triggered the initial collision dynamic that forced bodies into Grossman’s path, then criminal causation becomes far more complex than the prosecution wanted jurors to consider. That is why Erickson’s presence is so dangerous to the state’s theory. It injects reasonable doubt at the precise point prosecutors needed certainty most.

Then comes the debris, the kind of evidence that should have set off alarms inside any competent investigative team. The evidence log from the scene included a chrome fog light cover and a license plate frame, items that did not align with Grossman’s Mercedes. Grossman’s vehicle did not have fog lights. Erickson’s Mercedes SUV models did. Those items were entered into the record and then vanished from the evidentiary chain, never meaningfully appearing in later reports in the way they should have if the investigation had been conducted like a homicide-level traffic case. Evidence does not simply evaporate in serious cases unless it is mishandled, unprotected, or inconvenient.