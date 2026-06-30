Not a single journalist in Mainstream media reports on the ubiquitous doping, gambling, rigged outcomes of all televised sport entertainment shows. All sports are WWE scripted and depend on journalist shills to conceal doping & crimes.

ESPN Adam Schefter was born to a Jewish family in Valley Stream, New York, and grew up in Bellmore, New York, where he attended John F. Kennedy High School. He graduated in June 1985. He is a 1989 graduate of the University of Michigan and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Schefter was an editor at The Michigan Daily, where he began his newspaper career. While at Northwestern, Schefter worked as a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune. After graduating from Northwestern in June 1990, Schefter was an intern for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer before moving to Denver in 1990, when he started writing for the Rocky Mountain News in September 1990 and then The Denver Post in July 1996. While at the Denver Post, Schefter served as President of the Pro Football Writers of America from 2001 to 2002.

ESPN show host Mina Kimes was born September 8, 1985, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her father served in the United States Air Force as a captain. Kimes is of Korean descent on her mother’s side.

Kimes moved to Arizona with her family during her teenage years. She attended Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and was valedictorian. She graduated summa cum laude from Yale University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English.

Mina Mugil Kimes is an American journalist who specializes in business and sports reporting. She has written for Fortune, Bloomberg News, and ESPN. She is a senior writer at ESPN and an analyst on NFL Live.

ESPN show host Stephen Anthony Smith was born in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. He was raised in the Hollis section of Queens. Smith is the youngest of six children. He has four older sisters and had an older brother, Basil, who died in a car accident in 1992. He also has a half-brother on his father's side. Smith's parents were originally from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. His father managed a hardware store. Smith's maternal grandmother was white, the rest of his grandparents black. He graduated in 1986 from Thomas Edison High School in Queens.

Stephen Anthony Smith (born October 14, 1967) is an NBA analyst for ESPN on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, and the network's NBA broadcasts. He has also hosted The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio and is a commentator on ESPN's First Take. Smith is a featured columnist for ESPN and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philip Alexander Liggett MBE (born 11 August 1943) is an English commentator, former amateur cyclist, and journalist who covers professional cycling.

He currently commentates on the Tour de France and bike races for NBC Sports, and was previously associated with Australia’s SBS. He is a former amateur cyclist and received a professional contract in 1967; instead of turning professional, he saw a future in sports journalism after writing articles in cycling magazines about races in which he participated.

Lance Edward Armstrong (né Gunderson; born September 18, 1971) is an American former professional road racing cyclist. He achieved international fame for winning the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005 but was stripped of his titles in 2012 after an investigation into doping allegations found that Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs over his career. Armstrong is banned from all sanctioned bicycling events. Working for NBC Peacock in 2026.

Nancy Pelosi & Lance Pharmstrong standing with a 13-stripe SWISS Colonial flag!

Nike sponsored shill for steroid sneakers & Cancer Cure Hoax Lance Pharmstrong. The Nike script: “LIVE WRONG, Just do it!”