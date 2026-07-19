Sporting Fraud, doping, electric motors & rigged officiating

Sports presented for the profane are Corporate Sponsored, rigged, doped, and fraudulent spectacles. It is doped, scripted& directed entertainment.

Sport presenters are injected to deny, conceal, or apologize for the rampant cheating.

There are no professional employed journalists. There never were any. None.

Disney-ESPN-ABC, CBS, NBC, Eurosport all conceal the truth about sports.

Doper Mauro Gianetti & doper Tadej Pogacar hugging under a SWISS Bank UAE flag. Tadej appears to use a hidden electric motor in addition to drugs & hormones.

The issue is not doping detention (there is none). or electric motor cheating, the issue is: why not just accept that all TV Media sport is fake? Just like WWE & UFC.

Doping apologist Bernard Hinault of ASO & doper duo Mauro & Tadej.