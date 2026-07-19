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Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Sporting Fraud, doping, electric motors & rigged officiating

WWE, UFC kick boxing, FIFA World Cup, Cycling, Olympics, NFL, MLB. NBA etc..
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 19, 2026

Sports presented for the profane are Corporate Sponsored, rigged, doped, and fraudulent spectacles. It is doped, scripted& directed entertainment.

Sport presenters are injected to deny, conceal, or apologize for the rampant cheating.

There are no professional employed journalists. There never were any. None.

Disney-ESPN-ABC, CBS, NBC, Eurosport all conceal the truth about sports.

Doper Mauro Gianetti & doper Tadej Pogacar hugging under a SWISS Bank UAE flag. Tadej appears to use a hidden electric motor in addition to drugs & hormones.

The issue is not doping detention (there is none). or electric motor cheating, the issue is: why not just accept that all TV Media sport is fake? Just like WWE & UFC.

Doping apologist Bernard Hinault of ASO & doper duo Mauro & Tadej.

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