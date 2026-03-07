Star Chamber Analysis: Sunday March 8th
Join us on Zoom for a roundtable discussion of the Criminal Metaverse influencers.
COINTELPRO crisis actor & surveillance pool boy turned True Crime Podcaster.
Stew Peters, April Fool’s Day born COINTELPRO circus clown turned Podcaster.
Jim Fetzer, Princeton & Columbia COINTELPRO pseudo-JFK historian Podcaster.
Oliver Silverstein, pseudo documentarian for Hollywood COINTELPRO.
Lawrence Schiller, pseudo author of 33 books re: The Killing of Sharon Tate, Jon Benet Ramsey, OJ Simpson murder trial, Marilyn Monroe, Master Spy Robert P. Hanssen, LSD: A Journey into the Asked, the Answered, and the Unknown; Library Edition. All Amazon CIA counterintelligence books of poppycock & balderdash.
Pseudo Governor Ron DeSantis, Naval Intelligence Officer from Yale & Harvard.
Stanford University Peter Thiel with ZERO technology experience. Founder of Palantir & Founders Fund Private Equity Banker. COINTELPRO Joe Rogan guest.
Richard Gage 911 charlatan COINTELPRO & DOE surveillant custodian.
“The Demon” Gene Simmons (Chaim Witz) pseudo expert on the COVID-19 & Jab PYSOPS hoax.
2021 COVID non-compliant Nancy Pelosi who preceded over the Ivy Love Getty clown wedding marriage which lasted less than six months.
Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Laureate, Chancellor of Biomedicine, CRISPR DNA editing & neuromodulation weaponry.
Philanderer RFKJ, age 72 and his much younger girlfriend Olivia Nuzzi, 33.
The Vatican Pope & his Geneva SWISS Knights of Malta controllers.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a Star Chamber meeting.
Topic: Star Chamber Analysis (Sunday):
Time: Mar 8, 2026, 03:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada), 6:30pm EST
Join Zoom Meeting:
Join instructions:
