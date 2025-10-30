STAR CHAMBER EPISODE: Eric Valenti, age 33

“It’s all a game. It’s a thought experiment. We’re in the Matrix”: The Mysterious Last Words of Tech CEO Erin Valenti, Ticker Ventures of Salt Lake City.

In October 2019, Erin Valenti, the CEO of a successful technology company in Salt Lake City, Utah, died under circumstances that remain a mystery to this day. Before her disappearance and being found dead in the back seat of her car, Valenti called her family and said a series of strange words: “We are in the Matrix.”

Erin Valenti was born in 1986 in New York. She graduated from Georgetown University in business administration and co-founded her own start-up with her husband, Harrison Weinstein, in 2011. The two founded Tinker Ventures, a company dedicated to development and innovation that grew to over 100 employees in eight years and also worked in conjunction with CTRL-labs. One of the most notable products of this company was a type of band or smartwatch for “mind reading”, part of their project to connect human brains to computers.

Before her death, Valenti lived in Salt Lake City with her husband, Harrison Weinstein, a psychologist.

Erin Valenti, at the time of her death, was 33. She seemed in excellent physical condition. She hiked the sandstone canyons, climbed rocks, rode the Provo River in an inner tube, and skied.

Before founding Tinker, she was Director of Product Development at Overstock.com, supervising a team of 250 engineers.

Valenti often talked and theorized about bleeding-edge technology, such as drug-free, implant-free, mind-controlling, brainwave interface technology, brain-machine, or brain-computer interfaces.

Her company website linked to CTRL- labs, Thomas Reardon’s “neuroscience and behavior” center.

CTRL-labs assembled scientists and technologists:

PhDs in computational neuroscience

Biomechanics paired with hackers and coders

Experts in signal processing, machine learning, and human-computer interaction

Industrial designers

CTRL- labs published:

“The future of brain-machine interfaces is non-invasive. Instead of surgical implants, CTRL- labs uses state-of-the-art detection and machine learning to read your neurons from outside the body. The first step will be technology precisely picking up the signals from inside your body to control devices outside of it with little more than natural gestures. The next step – and we are already closer than most people realize – will be reading the intention directly from your brain.”

Valenti had no history of mental-health disorders or substance abuse.