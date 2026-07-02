Star Chamber examines: Murdered Bankers

Thumbnail is of Paul Casimir Marcinkus GCIH (January 15, 1922 – February 20, 2006) was an American Catholic prelate who served as president of the Institute for the Works of Religion, commonly known as the Vatican Bank, from 1971 to 1989. He also served as president of the Governorate for Vatican City State from 1989 to 1990, following eight years as vice-president. He was the titular Archbishop of Horta. While Paul Marcinkus survived until age 84, most of his cohorts were killed.

Thomas Haskell Lee (March 27, 1944 – February 23, 2023) was an American billionaire businessman, financier, and investor credited with being one of the early pioneers in private equity and specifically leveraged buyouts. Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL), the firm he founded in 1974, is among the oldest and largest private equity firms globally. At the time of his death, he was the managing partner of Lee Equity Partners, a private equity firm he founded in 2006 after leaving Thomas H. Lee Partners. According to Forbes, he had a net worth of $2 billion at his death.

Aldo Moro (Italian: 23 September 1916 – 9 May 1978) was an Italian statesman and prominent member of Christian Democracy (DC) and its center-left wing. He served as prime minister of Italy for five terms from December 1963 to June 1968 and from November 1974 to July 1976. Murdered in Rome May 9, 1978.

Roberto Calvi (13 April 1920 – 18 June 1982) was an Italian banker, dubbed “God’s Banker” (Italian: Banchiere di Dio) by the press because of his close business dealings with the Holy See. He was a native of Milan and was chairman of Banco Ambrosiano, which collapsed in one of Italy’s biggest political scandals.

Calvi’s death by hanging in London in June 1982 is a source of enduring controversy and was ruled a murder after two coroners’ inquests and an independent investigation. Five people were acquitted in Rome in June 2007 of conspiracy to murder Roberto Calvi. Popular suspicion has linked his death to allegedly corrupt officials of the Vatican Bank, the Sicilian Mafia, and the Continental Freemasonry lodge Propaganda Due.

Michele Sindona (Sicilian: 8 May 1920 – 22 March 1986) was an Italian banker. Known in banking circles as "The Shark", Sindona was a banker for the Sicilian Mafia and the Vatican. Sindona was a member of Propaganda Due (#0501), a secret Masonic lodge of the Grand Orient of Italy. He was fatally poisoned in prison while serving a life sentence for the murder of lawyer Giorgio Ambrosoli.