Star Chamber Investigations (brutal truth)

Whoa, you don't have to die and go to heaven

Or hang around to be born again

Just tune in to what this place has got to offer

'Cause we may never be here again, yeah!

Tell me, is it enough?

Whoa!

Now, will it ever be enough?

Whoa!

I want the best of both worlds

Honey, I know what it's worth

If we could have the best of both worlds

A little Heaven right here on Earth, come on

The Best of Both Worlds is the second greatest hits album by American rock band Van Halen, released on July 20, 2004, on Warner Bros. The compilation features material recorded with lead vocalists David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, but omits Gary Cherone's three-year tenure with the band. Prior to The Best of Both Worlds's release, Hagar reunited with Van Halen, and the band recorded three new tracks to include on the release.

Sammy Hager & Eddie Van Halen jamming.