Please join us for a round table discussion of current events.

Do have proper lighting, attire, pens and notepad.

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Star Chamber Meeting (Current Events)

Time: Jun 12, 2026, 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join our Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=82519956698