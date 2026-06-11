Star Chamber Meeting; Friday Evening
Iskander Wrong Death Judgment, Data Centers, MESH Network, Roman Circuses
Please join us for a round table discussion of current events.
Do have proper lighting, attire, pens and notepad.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Star Chamber Meeting (Current Events)
Time: Jun 12, 2026, 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join our Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=82519956698
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Star Chamber Meeting (Current Events)
Time: Jun 12, 2026, 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=82519956698
Meeting chat link
https://us06web.zoom.us/launch/jc/82519956698
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/82519956698/invitations?signature=m2JZSBDVgKR0jG-18VApgAcifKOmtHz5dJSiw3RyvME
Show Notes & Links:
https://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2026/06/10/10398021.htm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/california-socialite-and-ex-dodger-must-pay-22m-in-punitive-damages-over-deaths-of-young-brothers/ar-AA25kJMy?uxmode=ruby&ocid=edgntpruby&pc=HCTS&cvid=6a2abf11ed8a4ec7a8bd5111d29f1966&ei=21