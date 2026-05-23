Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Star Chamber Analysis of Grossman-Erickson Case Trial

Time: May 23, 2026, 5 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Bring your questions and comments to our analysis of the Double Murders of the

Westlake Village CA Iskander boys, Mark, 11 & Jacob, 8 killed in a crosswalk on September 29, 2020. Scott Erickson & Rebecca Grossman were racing at 83mph at 7:09pm dusk on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive a well-marked, posted Pedestrian Posted and LED illuminated residential intersection.

Our Discussion Points will include:

- Legal terms “Speed contests”, “working in concert”., “Flight”, “Concealment”

- DUI aka: Impaired driving

- Drunk driving, Julio’s Agave Grill, Stonehaus Bar, Grande Margaritas, beers

- Cold Plating, “Selling out-of-Trust”, “consignment”, “fraud”, “lying to police”

- Prior Bad Acts, Court Ordered PSA videos for high school students.

- Perjury, betrayal, treachery, Omerta Code of Conduct

-Steroids in sports, MLB, Beverly Hills Sport Council. Perfect Game 501(c)(3)

- Royce Clayton, Rick Thurman, Jeff Borris, Dan Horwits, James Silverstein, Darin Meyer, Brian Panish, Zuma Beach Point Dume Malibu Coastline PCH1.

- Hidden Hills, Lost Hills, LA County Sheriff Department Substation