Star Chamber Zoom Meeting tonight! Grossman-Erickson wrongful-death Civil Trial
5pm Pacific Time, 7pm Central, 8pm Eastern.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Star Chamber Analysis of Grossman-Erickson Case Trial
Time: May 23, 2026, 5 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Bring your questions and comments to our analysis of the Double Murders of the
Westlake Village CA Iskander boys, Mark, 11 & Jacob, 8 killed in a crosswalk on September 29, 2020. Scott Erickson & Rebecca Grossman were racing at 83mph at 7:09pm dusk on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive a well-marked, posted Pedestrian Posted and LED illuminated residential intersection.
Our Discussion Points will include:
- Legal terms “Speed contests”, “working in concert”., “Flight”, “Concealment”
- DUI aka: Impaired driving
- Drunk driving, Julio’s Agave Grill, Stonehaus Bar, Grande Margaritas, beers
- Cold Plating, “Selling out-of-Trust”, “consignment”, “fraud”, “lying to police”
- Prior Bad Acts, Court Ordered PSA videos for high school students.
- Perjury, betrayal, treachery, Omerta Code of Conduct
-Steroids in sports, MLB, Beverly Hills Sport Council. Perfect Game 501(c)(3)
- Royce Clayton, Rick Thurman, Jeff Borris, Dan Horwits, James Silverstein, Darin Meyer, Brian Panish, Zuma Beach Point Dume Malibu Coastline PCH1.
- Hidden Hills, Lost Hills, LA County Sheriff Department Substation
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Star Chamber Analysis of Grossman-Erickson Case Trial
Time: May 23, 2026, 04:45 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=81093889379
Meeting chat link
https://us06web.zoom.us/launch/jc/81093889379
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81093889379/invitations?signature=_k0vGzvHPzPf2YVw9aAkAm-PCwl7gtaUp5acENK7utk
The Peter Grossman PSYOPS:
https://www.wikicelebs.com/dr-peter-grossman/
1) His father Richard Grossman founded a plastic surgery practice distinct from the West Hills Acute Care Hospital. Not Peter,
2) There is no "Burn Unit. There are no burn victims. Peter's office handles cosmetic procedures such as liposuction & botox treatments on an outpatient basis.
3) Breast augmentation or facial surgery can be schedule across the street at the Acute Care Hospital which is not owned by Peter Grossman and it serves dozens of other medical doctors.
4) Effective September 29, 2020, Peter Grossman had personal liability for the wrong deaths of two young boys, Mark & Jacob Iskander. It was Peter Grossman's leashed AMG Mercedes that killed those boys inside of a well-lit crosswalk.
5) The Anne Heche PSYOPS hoax required a comprised medical doctor with reconstructive surgery credentials. Peter Grossman was desperate for indemnification of his cheating wife's felony murders.
6) Every single crisis actor in the Rebecca Grossman story is a liar. Same for the Anne Heche story.
7) Scott Erickson, and MLB steroid World Series pitcher was protected and excluded from the criminal prosecution trial for the double murder despite being the lead out drunk driver. Why?