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5h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Star Chamber Analysis of Grossman-Erickson Case Trial

Time: May 23, 2026, 04:45 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

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4hEdited

The Peter Grossman PSYOPS:

https://www.wikicelebs.com/dr-peter-grossman/

1) His father Richard Grossman founded a plastic surgery practice distinct from the West Hills Acute Care Hospital. Not Peter,

2) There is no "Burn Unit. There are no burn victims. Peter's office handles cosmetic procedures such as liposuction & botox treatments on an outpatient basis.

3) Breast augmentation or facial surgery can be schedule across the street at the Acute Care Hospital which is not owned by Peter Grossman and it serves dozens of other medical doctors.

4) Effective September 29, 2020, Peter Grossman had personal liability for the wrong deaths of two young boys, Mark & Jacob Iskander. It was Peter Grossman's leashed AMG Mercedes that killed those boys inside of a well-lit crosswalk.

5) The Anne Heche PSYOPS hoax required a comprised medical doctor with reconstructive surgery credentials. Peter Grossman was desperate for indemnification of his cheating wife's felony murders.

6) Every single crisis actor in the Rebecca Grossman story is a liar. Same for the Anne Heche story.

7) Scott Erickson, and MLB steroid World Series pitcher was protected and excluded from the criminal prosecution trial for the double murder despite being the lead out drunk driver. Why?

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