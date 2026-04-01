Stargate Data Centers, Proof of Personhood, Worldcoin, Biometrics etc...

What is Project Stargate?

Announced by President Donald Trump in January, Stargate is a $500 billion generative AI infrastructure venture, led by OpenAI, Oracle, Japanese telecoms giant SoftBank, and MGX, an investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates. OpenAI intends to operate the data centers, while Oracle provides server infrastructure and leasing, SoftBank handles capital investment, and Nvidia supplies many of the chips.

The plan is for Stargate to reach an overall capacity of 10 GW by the end of 2028, and OpenAI says that the five data centers put the project ahead of schedule. Three of them are being developed by Oracle as part of its commitment to provide 4.5 GW of computing power to the Stargate initiative, which will be located in Shackelford County in Texas, Doña Ana County in New Mexico, and in the Midwest.

Oracle also plans to expand the flagship Stargate site in Abilene, Texas, by 600 MW, raising the total capacity of its contributions to over 5.5 GW, and creating 25,000 onsite jobs as well as tens of thousands elsewhere in the US. OpenAI says that early training and inference workloads have already started at the existing facilities in Abilene, which is being kitted out by Nvidia GB200 racks.

Abilene Texas Stargate Data Center, 4,000,000-square feet for Cognitive Warfare.

Stargate is OpenAI’s $500 billion joint venture to build the largest AI computing infrastructure in history. Announced on January 21, 2025, with US President Donald Trump alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son, the project targets 10 gigawatts of AI data center capacity across the United States by 2029.

To put 10 GW into context: that is roughly 10 times the electricity consumption of San Francisco. All of it dedicated to running NVIDIA GPUs for AI training and inference.

The project is not a single data center. Stargate is a network of dedicated AI campuses with sites in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Wisconsin, and internationally in the UAE, Norway, and the UK. After reading this article, you will understand who is building Stargate, what each partner contributes, how the scale compares to existing hyperscaler capacity, and why OpenAI needed to build its own infrastructure rather than rely on Microsoft Azure alone.

Samuel Harris Altman (born April 22, 1985) is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has been the chief executive officer (CEO) of the artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI since 2019.

Sam Altman attended Stanford University for two years before dropping out and co-founding Loopt, a smartphone geosocial networking service, which raised more than US$30 million in venture capital before being acquired by Green Dot Corporation for $43.4 million in cash. In 2011, Altman joined Y Combinator, a technology startup accelerator and venture capital firm, and was the company’s president from 2014 to 2019.

MGX Fund Management Limited (MGX) is an Emirati state-owned investment firm for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Established by the government of Abu Dhabi in 2024, MGX aims to become a vehicle for AI-driven investments with a target of managing US$100 billion in assets.

Masayoshi Son (Japanese born Masayoshi Yasumoto, August 11, 1957) is a Japanese entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. A Zainichi Korean, he is the founder, representative director, corporate officer, chairman and chief executive of SoftBank Group (SBG), a technology-focused investment holding company, as well as chairman of UK-based Arm Holdings and US-based Stargate LLC.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison (born August 17, 1944) is an American businessman. He co-founded the software company Oracle Corporation and was its CEO from 1977 to 2014. He now serves as its CTO and executive chairman. According to Forbes, as of early 2026, Ellison's estimated net worth is $201-203 billion, making him the world's sixth-richest person.

President Donald Trump pimps & promoted Project Stargate and Crypto Worldcoin which is he personally has financial ownership stakes in.