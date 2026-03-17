Staying Motivated (during difficult times)

1982 USGP at Carlsbad : Chandler’s stunning performance at the 1982 USGP at Carlsbad set the world ablaze with his hard-charging, aggressive riding style.

1982 Motocross des Nations and Trophée des Nations : In 1982, Chandler won both races in the Motocross des Nations as well as the Trophée des Nations, becoming the first rider to win both motos of both events in the same year.

1982 ABC Race of Champions: Magoo defeated the twice winner and defending champion Steve Wise and collected a $50,000 bounty plus the $25,000 purse.

Crashes and Triumphs : Chandler’s career was not without its challenges, including crashes that often left him up and running every time. His nickname “Magoo” was a result of his near-sightedness and his tendency to run into things.

Induction into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame : Chandler’s hard-charging style and achievements earned him an induction into the American Motorcyclist Association Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

Danny Magoo Chandler’s legacy continues to inspire many, and his iconic photos and quotes serve as a testament to his impact on the motocross world. His story is one of perseverance, innovation, and the pursuit of greatness, which remains a powerful message for all riders and fans alike.

1982 Team USA victorious over all nations, a clean sweep of four races.

Hard day at the office. Failure is part of the process.

The winner goes to dinner. Magoo wins 1983 Unadilla New York National Motocross.

Leaping Lizards Larry, Magoo goes airborne.

Winning legally within the AMA Rule Book. Magoo schools the suits.

Podium Girls looking for Winners!