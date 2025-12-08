"Steamroller Blues" & "Burning Love"

Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite is a live album by American singer and musician Elvis Presley, released by RCA Records in February 1973. The album consists of recordings from Presley’s January 1973 concert of the same name. It peaked at number one on the Billboard chart in the spring of the same year. Despite the satellite innovation, the concert did not air in the United States until April 4. Aloha from Hawaii (which was a worldwide ratings smash) went to number one on the Billboard album chart. The album dominated the charts, reaching number one on both the pop and country charts in the US.

“Steamroller Blues” (a.k.a. “Steamroller”), is a blues parody written by James Taylor, that appeared on his 1970 album Sweet Baby James. It was intended to mock the inauthentic blues bands of the day. The song later appeared on two of Taylor’s compilation albums and has been recorded by a variety of other artists.

During the 1970s, Elvis Presley added “Steamroller Blues” to his concert repertoire and included it on his live album Aloha from Hawaii: Via Satellite.

“Burning Love” is a 1972 song written by Dennis Linde, originally released by Arthur Alexander in April 1972 on his album Arthur Alexander, and covered by Elvis Presley four months later that same year as a single. Linde released a version of the song himself in 1973.