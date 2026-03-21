Stephanie Bryan abduction & murder

Stephanie, age 14, said goodbye to her school mate Mary Anne Stewart at 4pm on April 28th which was Thursday afternoon. They had just walked 1.5-miles from their Willard Junior High School at 2425 Stuart Street, Berkeley. Stephanie carried with her three textbooks, a writing notebook, glasses, wallet and a Red Purse.

Stephanie’s Navy physician father, Chrles Bruan Chief of Radiology at Peralta Hospital, age 43, was celebrating his 44th birthday the next day, Friday April 29th.

Age 14 Stephanie went missing after 4pm Thursday afternoon on April 28, 1955.

Stephanie’s remains were discovered August 2, 1955, by the Hearst Owned SF Examiner reporter staffers Ed Montgomery and Bob Bryant who chartered an airplane & hired a local hunter with tracking dogs.

The elegant Claremont Hotel & Spa opened for business in 1915.

The Claremont Resort & Club is a historic American hotel that is situated at the foot of Claremont Canyon in the Berkeley Hills. Located in the Claremont district, near the intersection of Claremont Avenue and Ashby Avenue, the site straddles the city limits of Berkeley and Oakland. The border between the neighboring cities runs down the former Key System E train right of way that now serves as a pathway between the tennis courts which belong to the Berkeley Tennis Club.

At its elevation of 400 ft (120 m), the site provides scenic views of San Francisco Bay.

The building is made of wood. With its 160 feet (49 meters), the central tower of the hotel is one of the world’s tallest wooden buildings.

The frail Burton “Bud” Abbott age 27, weighed 134lbs. He agreed to a polygraph.

This crime scene shown in October 1991 after the Oakland Firestorm destroyed it.

Dr. Charles Silas Bryant, age 43 on April 28, 1955. He died at age 47 of a heart attack whist on vacation at home with his wife at 131 Alvarado Road.

Mary Marks Bryan, mother of Stephanie. Missing for three months.