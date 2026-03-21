At 4pm April 28, 1955, Thursday afternoon Stephanie Bryan, 14, disappeared from the Claremont Hotel Parking lot in or around the “Evergreen Trail Easement” just one block away from her family house at 131 Alvarado Road. Stephanie was the eldest of four children to Dr. Charles Silas & Mary Marks Bryan, City of Berkeley.

Disappearance:

On April 28, 1955, Stephanie Bryan and Mary Anne Stewart walked home together from (Masonic #13) Willard Middle School at 2425 Stuart Street. On Ashby Avenue, after visiting Dream Fluff Donuts and Elmwood Pet Shop, then walking to the Claremont Hotel front parking area, Stewart parted ways with Bryan to attend tennis lessons. Bryan was last seen walking in direction of the parking lot of the Claremont Hotel to take a five-minute shortcut through a wooden path in the Berkeley Hills. She was reported missing shortly after 4:15 pm by her father, who had been alerted by his wife.

Dr. Bryan, 43 was a US Naval Doctor and Chief of Radiology for Peralta Hospital atop Pill Hill in nearby Oakland CA. Age 14 Stephanie was his eldest child. His daughter’s disappearance occurred one day before his 44th birthday.

NATO Gladio footnote: This kidnapping disappearance location is only one block away from Jennifer Doudna’s house at 164 Vincente Road.

The Search Effort:

Berkeley police canvassed the hotel grounds until night fell. In the morning, the search resumed. But there was nothing. No dropped school bag, no witnesses. Then, on May 1, a break: One of Stephanie’s textbooks, signed in the girl’s hand, was found discarded on the side of Franklin Canyon Road near Martinez.

One hundred searchers, among them six FBI agents, descended on the Contra Costa hills. No trace of Stephanie was found. The only other clue came from several witnesses who remembered they’d seen a girl struggling in the back of a gray-colored Pontiac near Tunnel Road the day Stephanie disappeared. One witness said the girl appeared to be screaming “no” in the backseat as the male driver reached around to hit her.

“The thing I can’t understand — the thing that paints the gloomy picture for all of us — are these people who saw a girl being beaten in a car on the highway, and who didn’t interfere or even call the police,” Stephanie’s father told the press. “Are we so used to seeing people beaten that we pay no attention?”

Weeks turned to months. But everything changed — and became unfathomably stranger — in July. — Georgia Abbott, 32, was the president of the Oakland branch of the State Cosmetologists Association and she loved a party.

A Crack in the Case by SF Examiner reporters:

On July 16, 1955, Georgia Abbott 32, called the City of Alameda Police to report the discovery of a Red Purse in her basement belonging to Stephanie Bryan. This set of a chain reaction of interrogations, searches and an inconclusive polygraph test.

Most astonishing of all was the involvement of the William Randolf Hearst San Francisco Examiner Newspaper reporters who expended significant time and money to charter a private plane, employ hunters & bloodhound dogs to discover a shallow grave and remains of Stephanie Bryan in remote rural town of Wildwood outside of Hayfork within the Trinity Alp wilderness.

Treading on ground that had once held the remains of a murder victim, the Examiner newsmen sought another. At sunset, they came upon the worst scene of their lives. The dogs were sniffing around a leg sticking out of the ground, the foot still clad in a small, white saddle shoe. “It was a nightmare scene I’ll never forget,” Montgomery wrote a few days later for the paper.

The reporters hurried back to town to call first for the police and then to their editors, who were about to run the scoop of the century. Another Examiner reporter rushed to Abbott’s home to tell him of the find. His previous calm evaporated, and he started to cry. “I don’t know how the body got there,” he wept. “I don’t know anything about it. I’m still staying with my story.”

Stephanie’s parents took the news with their characteristic stoicism. Her father showed only the briefest flash of anger when he was asked if he thought Abbott was her killer.

“I’ll wager you right now that he never goes to the gas chamber,” he said bitterly. “The only question in my mind now is how soon they’ll turn the sob sister loose and get him off.” — The trial of the century began in November. For the next four months, it would lead the front page of local newspapers every day. The Examiner hired famed crime writer Erle Stanley Gardner, creator of Perry Mason, to freelance for them. His daily trial analysis — with its jaunty “see you tomorrow, folks” sign-off — was required reading in every Berkeley home.

Abbott seemed a most unlikely suspect. He was thin and weedy, his chest a little caved in from a bout of tuberculosis so severe he had to live for a time at the Livermore Veterans Hospital. There, he’d met his wife. They had a four-year-old son. “I know it was impossible for my husband to do this,” Georgia confidently told the journalists gathered at their door that night.

The frail, 132lb ARMY GI Bill UC Berkeley accounting student, Burton Abbott age 27 was immediately arrested and charged with felony kidnapping, rape and murder. His four months began November 7, 1955. (a warp-speedy trial).

One juror was dismissed and replaced; they deliberated seven days and then convicted him of kidnapping & murder. Burton Abbott was executed in the Gas Chamber at San Quenton on March 15, 1957, as Governor Knight called for a stay.

Stephanie Bryan, 14 a 9th grade student at Willard Junior High Berkeley CA.

Stephanie’s father, Dr Charles Silas Bryan, 43 on the date of her disappearance.

The Claremont Hotel resort & Spa, tennis & swim Club included. Stephanie was last seen alive here in this front parking lot area near the trailhead of Evergreen Path.

Burton Abbott, age 27 at the time of the disappearance of Stephanie Bryan.

Poetic Irony:

“We are already planning our summer trip,” read her unfinished letter to a friend found in Abbott’s basement.

Stephanie also loved birds. The day she died, she stopped at the Elmwood Pet Shop to buy a book, “Everything About Parakeets,” for 25 cents. It was an odd thing she had in common with Burton Abbott. He too loved little birds.

The night police first interrogated Abbott in his home, his pet budgie Davy got free. The bird burst from his cage, fluttering around the room as everyone looked on in surprise.

After a moment, Georgia Burton got up. She seized him out of midair and held him tight in her hands. And quietly, she locked him back in the cage.