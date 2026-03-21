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Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom Star Chamber meeting.

Topic: Star Chamber Investigation Case Study (Stephanie Bryan, 14, City of Berkeley)

Time: Mar 22, 2026, 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

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Aug. 4, 1955–The evening light was fading when the dogs caught a scent.

The bloodhounds clawed up a lonely, manzanita-covered ridge, followed by San Francisco Examiner reporter Ed Montgomery and photographer Bob Bryant. The pair had chartered a plane to Trinity County earlier that day, July 20, 1955, and spent a disappointing afternoon poking around the property belonging to the man Berkeley police suspected of murdering a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

As the day seemed to be spluttering to an anticlimactic end, Montgomery and Bryant asked a local to lend them his hounds for a last-ditch search. Almost immediately, they took off uphill. At 8:20 p.m., the group reached the top of the little clearing.

“You know,” Montgomery wrote, “what we found there.” — Every weekday, Stephanie Bryan walked from Willard Middle School back to her home at 131 Alvarado Road, a quiet street right behind the Claremont Hotel. She sometimes walked with her friend Mary Anne Stewart. Often, like on the afternoon of April 28, 1955, they’d stop for a snack. They went to Dream Fluff Donuts and visited the Elmwood Pet Shop. Then, they headed up Ashby to the entrance of the Claremont Hotel. Mary Anne, who had lessons at the adjacent tennis courts, waved goodbye to Stephanie. She watched Stephanie walk up the Claremont driveway in the direction of her usual shortcut, a flight of steep stairs that cut from the hotel parking lot up to Alvarado.

The walk from the parking lot to 131 Alvarado takes about five minutes. Somewhere along that route, Stephanie vanished.

At 4:15 p.m., Stephanie’s worried mother Mary called the school and the homes of the girl’s friends. Everyone saw her leave school and walk home, as always. Mary’s next call was to her husband, Charles, a radiologist at an Oakland hospital. He rushed home, and they phoned the police.

Although they didn’t yet know it, the largest missing persons search in Berkeley’s history was beginning.

Berkeley police canvassed the hotel grounds until night fell. In the morning, the search resumed. But there was nothing. No dropped school bag, no witnesses. Then, on May 1, a break: One of Stephanie’s textbooks, signed in the girl’s hand, was found discarded on the side of Franklin Canyon Road near Martinez.

One hundred searchers, among them six FBI agents, descended on the Contra Costa hills. No trace of Stephanie was found. The only other clue came from several witnesses who remembered they’d seen a girl struggling in the back of a gray-colored Pontiac near Tunnel Road the day Stephanie disappeared. One witness said the girl appeared to be screaming “no” in the backseat as the male driver reached around to hit her.

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