Jim Rome talks about Kyle Shanahan bizarre head-on over the centerline car crash.

Tin Foil Hat conspiracy story. Doped head coach head-on car collision.

Kyle Shanahan’s July 14, 2026 Car Crash — What Really Happened?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a serious two-vehicle collision on July 14, 2026 near the intersection of Alma Street and Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto. The crash occurred at about 6:12–6:14 p.m. while Shanahan was returning from a chiropractor appointment in Menlo Park.

What Happened:

Shanahan was driving his black 2023 Tesla Model S southbound when his phone slipped between the seat and center console. He reached down to retrieve it, took his eyes off the road for roughly two seconds, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a blue 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 driven by a 21-year-old woman. Airbags deployed, breaking his nose and causing a V-shaped gash above his right eye.

Injuries:

Kyle Shanahan suffered:

Severe concussion

Three broken ribs

Broken nose

Broken left hand

40 facial stitches

A friend, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, told reporters Shanahan was “this close to losing his right eye” due to the severity of the facial injuries.

Official “edited findings”:

Palo Alto Police confirmed Shanahan was found at fault for the collision. However, an initial clerical error in the California Crash Reporting System database incorrectly blamed the other driver. Police have since corrected the record. No citations were issued, and authorities said drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Aftermath:

The other driver was not injured.

Shanahan was hospitalized overnight and released the same day.

He has since returned to limited team activities while recovering from the concussion.

Palo Alto Police declined public requests for the accident report and bodycam footage, citing privacy and legal restrictions.

Summary: Shanahan admitted fault, explaining he briefly lost focus to retrieve his phone, which caused the head-on collision. The incident left him with multiple serious injuries, but no criminal charges were filed.

Reckless driver Kyle Shannon of the Sand Hill Road Stanford NATO Freak Show.