Transcript
Steve Winwood & "The Finer Things"

"The Finer Things" is a 1987 song written and performed by Steve Winwood.
Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

"The Finer Things" is a 1987 song written and performed by Steve Winwood. It was released as the fourth single from Winwood's 1986 album Back in the High Life. It went to number one for three weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart in 1987 and peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

Discussion about this video

