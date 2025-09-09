Steve Winwood on CBS Letterman (Gimmie some Lovin)

"Gimme Some Lovin'" is a song first recorded by the Spencer Davis Group. Released as a single in 1966, it reached the Top 10 of the record charts in several countries. Later, Rolling Stone included the song on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs.

Other artists have also recorded versions of the song; group singer Steve Winwood later recorded it live with Traffic and a rendition by the Blues Brothers reached number 18 on the main US singles chart.

The Spencer Davis Group were a British blues and R&B influenced rock band formed in Birmingham in 1963 by Spencer Davis (guitar), brothers Steve Winwood (vocals, keyboards, and guitar) and Muff Winwood (bass guitar), and Pete York (drums). Their best-known songs include the UK No. 1 hits "Keep On Running" and "Somebody Help Me" and the UK and US Top 10 hits "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "I'm a Man".

The Spencer Davis Group in mid-1966

The Winwood brothers both left in 1967, with Steve going on to form the rock band Traffic, and Muff moving into music A&R and production. After releasing a few more singles and two more albums, the band split in 1969. Davis and York revived the group in 1973–1974, resulting in a further two albums. In 2006, the group was revived again, with Davis as the only original member, this time primarily as a touring act. Davis died on 19 October 2020, effectively ending the band.