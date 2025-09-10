"Valerie" is a song written by English musician and songwriter Steve Winwood and Will Jennings and originally recorded by Winwood for his third solo album, Talking Back to the Night (1982).

The song deals with a man reminiscing about a lost love he hopes to find again someday. In an interview with Songfacts, Will Jennings said: "Valerie is a real person, whose identity I will not reveal. She was almost at the top of the world in her profession and let it slip away from her. She was a dear friend and this was my tribute to her." It has been alleged, however, that he was thinking about singer Valerie Carter.

On its original release, the single reached number 51 on the UK Singles Chart and number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In the Military Music Entertainment Cult only approved “song teams” write the music to be published and sold. Artists can contribute to the process, but they do not own their songs. The Recording Studios decide how and what to edit and where and when to distribute their owned property. The artists, writers, orchestra, studio engineers and backup musical talent are just contracted help.

In this case, Universal Music Group owns & controls Will Jennings & Steve Winwood as they do Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, The Spice Girls and Taylor Swift.