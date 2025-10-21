Stevie Ray Vaughn

Tightrope, by Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble:

Caught up in a whirlwind can’t catch my breath

Knee deep in hot water broke out in a cold sweat

Can’t catch a turtle in this rat race

Feels like I’m losin’ time at a breakneck pace

Afraid of my own shadow in the face of grace

Heart full of darkness spotlight on my face

There was love all around me but I was lookin’ for revenge

Thank God it never found me would have been the end

(I was) walkin’ the tightrope steppin’ on my friends

Walkin’ the tightrope (it) was a shame and a sin

Walkin’ the tightrope between wrong and right

Walkin’ the tightrope both day and night

Lookin’ back in front of me in the mirror’s a grin

Through eyes of love I see I’m really lookin’ at a friend

We’ve all had our problems that’s the way life is

My heart goes out to others who are there to make amends

We’ve been walkin’ the tightrope tryin’ to make it right

Walkin’ the tightrope every day and every night

Walkin’ the tightrope bring it all around

Walkin’ the tightrope from the lost to found

Walkin’ the tightrope stretched around the world

Walkin’ the tightrope save the boys and girls

Walkin’ the tightrope let’s make it right

Walkin’ the tightrope do it do it tonight

Walkin’ the tightrope