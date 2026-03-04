Strange happenings at 1313 Mockingbird Lane!

The Dallas Fort Worth metroplex is home to several military contractors and employers, particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors. Here are some notable companies and roles available in the area:
Bell: Designs and manufactures vertical lift aircraft for military use, including the V-22 Osprey and H-1 helicopter series.
BAE Systems, Inc: Specializes in advanced technology for autonomous systems, cyber intelligence solutions, combat vehicles, and avionics.
L3Harris Technologies: Offers ISR solutions, including aircraft modifications and integration of advanced sensor systems.
REPKON USA: Known for advanced metal formation, manufacturing, and chemical energetics production.
Lockheed Martin: Provides various military contractor jobs, including roles in modeling, simulation, and integration.
Raytheon, Now Rebranded as RTX, Inks $117.5M U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Targeting Sensor Systems.
These companies offer a range of roles, from engineering and production to cybersecurity and intelligence services. The Dallas Fort Worth metroplex is a prime location for military contractors due to its strategic aerospace presence and strong defense industry presence.
Predator Reaper Drone equipped with ADM-114 Hellfire A2G missiles.
The Masonic Pyramid Peak George Dealey Plaza & Obelisk point-of-view from the JFK sniper’s nest over Main Street from the railroad tracks.
Bell Huey Helicopters in Vietnam
SR-71 Lockheed Blackbird