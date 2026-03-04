Strange happenings at 1313 Mockingbird Lane!

Bell : Designs and manufactures vertical lift aircraft for military use, including the V-22 Osprey and H-1 helicopter series.

BAE Systems, Inc : Specializes in advanced technology for autonomous systems, cyber intelligence solutions, combat vehicles, and avionics.

REPKON USA : Known for advanced metal formation, manufacturing, and chemical energetics production.

Lockheed Martin : Provides various military contractor jobs, including roles in modeling, simulation, and integration.

Raytheon, Now Rebranded as RTX, Inks $117.5M U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Targeting Sensor Systems.

These companies offer a range of roles, from engineering and production to cybersecurity and intelligence services. The Dallas Fort Worth metroplex is a prime location for military contractors due to its strategic aerospace presence and strong defense industry presence.

Predator Reaper Drone equipped with ADM-114 Hellfire A2G missiles.

Bell Huey Helicopters in Vietnam

SR-71 Lockheed Blackbird