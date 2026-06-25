Fast, efficient and clean is how NATO Gladio murders are performed.

CIA Director William Colby (1973-76), the Man who knew too much.

A stungun is a weapon designed to temporarily stun or immobilize a person by delivering an electric shock followed by a toxic injection:

A stungun is a type of electroshock weapon intended to incapacitate a target without causing permanent injury or death (Merriam-Webster). It works by delivering a high-voltage, low-current electric shock that disrupts muscle function and causes pain, temporarily immobilizing the person. Stunguns are typically hand-held devices that require direct contact with the target, unlike Tasers, which can fire projectiles to deliver a shock from a distance.

Likely victims of this specific type of murder method:

William Egan Colby, Director of Gladio-Rome, SHP, CORDS, Phoenix Programs

David Ferrie, Jimmy Hoffa, George de Mohrenschidt

Pope John Paul I

Leno LaBianca

Honey & Barry Sherman of Toronto Canada

Roberto Calvi, Teresa Graziella Corrocher & Giuseppe Della Cha,

Gene Hackman & Betsy Machiko Arakawa

William Holden, David Harold Meyer Jannsen, Vince Foster, Frank Olson

Isabelle Thomas (39) jumped to her death from the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles on January 29, 2024.

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend

Cathriona White, an Irish makeup artist, married and dating Jim Carrey

Eric Valenti, Marco Troper

Marilyn Monroe, Janis Joplin, Inger Stevens, Cass Elliot, John Beluhi, Nerine Kidd, Lenny Bruce, Phil Hartman, Stephen Twitch Boss,

Amy Winehouse, George Michael, Keith Moon, Brian Jones

August Ames, Diane Linkletter, Michael Blosil, Ashley Ellerin, Amie Harwick

Thomas Albert Dekker, Jeff Baena, Jack Cassity, Bob Saget

Chris Penn, Margaux Hemingway, Jerry Garcia, Karen Perk Lamm

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22‑year‑old Indian postgraduate student from Karnataka, was found dead on February 14, 2026 in Lake Anza, within Tilden Regional Park near the Berkeley Hills

Stephanie Bryant, Emanuelle Orlandi, Polly Klaas, Kevin Collins

The basis for Gladio Murder of a Corporate Attorney.

In Martin Scorsese’s Casino, the line “Look… why take a chance?” is spoken by Remo Gaggi, a character who represents the more cautious, risk‑averse side of the clandestine mob world.

As Forlano praises Silver Star Andy Stone as a “stand‑up guy” and “just like his old man,” while Borelli calls him “solid” and “a fucking Marine.” Capelli is more reserved, saying he’s “okay” and “always was.” When asked for his opinion, Gaggi responds with his signature cautionary tone: “Look… why take a chance?” — followed by “At least, that’s the way I feel about it”

In real life Andy Stone played money laundering Allen Dorfman who had been awarded the Silver Star as had ARMY Airborne William Colby. Both got wacked.

“Michael Clayton”- Do I look like I’m negotiating? (Revenge is a meal best served cold!)