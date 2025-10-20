Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

"Sunday Girl" by Blondie

(Angela Trimble aka: Debbie Harry)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 20, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

“Sunday Girl”

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture