The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil; Part 23 Swisse Alpstein in Switzerland

This video gives you the entire Swiss Op Pedstein story and its five stages from one- Swiss bank US tax evasion, two- the rape of young women, three- the youth elixir vampirism, four- women disappear and total satanism and five- control over the US through the Presidency. You better download this video immediately, because the elite and their Swissies are not gonna like it very much. The Impoverished Nobility is a reality, and they've always been a great danger for the ones on top of the Pyramid and have always been the reason for change and revolutions, just as the Principality of the Templars brought down the vertical rule Monarchy and replaced it with the horizontal rule Republic, and this Internal War within Pharaoh's Nobility is still ongoing today, and for which we their dumb slaves have to bleed on their battle fields symbolised by the chess board configuration of the Freemoresinners. Look at the signs and symbols, that always give all the answers and all proofs, because the evil ruling over us just can't perform without their signs and symbols of that force pushing them into, what they do. In this video it is clear, that the Z of the Zorro bandits even hides the concept of three and four behind the veil, thus proving the deep involvement of the Freemoresinners, who execute leverage over Stupo out of their base in the Alps.

Knights of Malta