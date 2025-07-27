SWISS BANK Authority is a College of Corporations (Hunger Game Economy)

With authority over financial markets, FINMA is responsible for ensuring that financial institutions in Switzerland operate in compliance with the law.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) was established on 22 June 2007 as a merger of the Anti-Money Laundering Control Authority, the Swiss Federal Banking Commission, and the Federal Office of Private Insurance. FINMA is an independent regulatory body with authority over Switzerland’s financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, exchanges, and investment schemes. It has the mandate to protect both the function of Switzerland’s financial markets and their creditors and investors: in pursuit of this goal, it works to identify and eliminate criminal activities such as money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

As an independent body, FINMA reports directly to the Swiss Federal Department of Finance and is headquartered in the capital city, Bern. FINMA is governed by a parliament-appointed board of directors and currently led by CEO Urban Angehrn. The board manages Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s budget, defines its strategic direction, and maintains contact with Switzerland’s key financial authorities in order to carry out its regulatory function effectively.

