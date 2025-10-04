SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns all Hunger Game Hamlets

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptSWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns all Hunger Game HamletsThere are no Nations. No Peoples. No Democracies. There is only Fascism & SWISS Hunger Game Hamlets.Juxtaposition1Oct 04, 2025ShareTranscriptGeneva is home to World Governance, UN Agenda 2030, Human Augmentation, REAL ID human husbandry, Neuromodulation, MIND CONTROL Computer to Brain interface Central Intelligence.UBS, BIS & United Nations Agency Banks IMF & World Banking Group.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJuxtaposition1’s Substack PodcastHuman Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJuxtaposition1Recent EpisodesThe British Spy Thriller Genre by Juxta6 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1The Beatles, Monkeys, Gene Simmons, TRUMP are all fake23 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Jim Jones was supported by Governors Ronald Reagan & Jerry BrownOct 2 • Juxtaposition1John Ramsey is a NATO Naval Intelligence Officer & EVP for Lockheed MartinOct 2 • Juxtaposition1John Ramsey, NATO Naval Intelligence Officer & EVP for Lockheed MartinOct 2 • Juxtaposition1Mockingbird Media OperativesOct 2 • Juxtaposition1Blackstone & BlackRock, UBS 345 Park Avenue was a staged eventOct 1 • Juxtaposition1