SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns all Hunger Game Hamlets

There are no Nations. No Peoples. No Democracies. There is only Fascism & SWISS Hunger Game Hamlets.
Oct 04, 2025
Geneva is home to World Governance, UN Agenda 2030, Human Augmentation, REAL ID human husbandry, Neuromodulation, MIND CONTROL Computer to Brain interface Central Intelligence.

UBS, BIS & United Nations Agency Banks IMF & World Banking Group.

