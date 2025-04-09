SWISS BANK CULTS (Vatican, LDS-Mormon, Scientology, Peoples Temple, Jesuits, Medicare)

Sentient, sometimes reported on and referred to as the Future Ground Architecture program, is a heavily classified artificial intelligence satellite intelligence analysis system of the United States Intelligence Community, operated by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and developed by their Advanced Systems and Technology Directorate (AS&T), with the United States Air Forces Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Department of Energy's National Laboratories.

Synthetic Environment for Analysis and Simulations (SynBio-Synthetic Biology)

"The DOD is developing a parallel to Planet Earth, with billions of individual "nodes" to reflect every man, woman, and child this side of the dividing line between reality and AR.

"Called the Sentient World Simulation (SWS), it will be a "synthetic mirror of the real world with automated continuous calibration with respect to current real-world information", according to a concept paper for the project. https://www.wired.com/2007/06/a-military-seco/