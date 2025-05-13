Finance minister Matsukata Masayoshi initially proposed the creation of the Bank of Japan sometime in March 1882, soon enacted in the Bank of Japan Act (Imperial Ordinance) of 27 June 1882 and formally founded on 10 October 1882. The primary source of inspiration for the bank's design was the National Bank of Belgium (est. 1850) which was viewed as one of the best-designed European central banks of its era. Since then, the Bank of Japan has been partly privately owned.

The Bank of Japan (日本銀行, Nippon Ginkō, BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. The bank is often called Nichigin (日銀) for short. It is headquartered in Nihonbashi, Chūō, Tokyo.

The said bank is a corporate entity independent of the Japanese government, and while it is not an administrative organization of the state, its monetary policy falls within the scope of administration. From a macroeconomic perspective, long-term stability of prices is deemed crucial. However, the political sector tends to favor short-term measures. Thus, the bank's autonomy and independence are granted from the standpoint of ensuring long-term public welfare and political neutrality.

