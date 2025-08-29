Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

SWISS BANK Techno Enslavement & Crypto TOKEN Credit

Programmable Money, DNA augmented tranquilized people locked into detention.
Juxtaposition1
Aug 29, 2025
Soon the HAL-9000 AI will make all relationship decisions & Pizza Pickups.

  • United Nations Agenda 2030, a Paul Pelosi Prison for DUI freaks.

  • SMART DUST, MEMS, MIMOS, Wireless Sebors Networks

  • SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Drones, CubeSats

  • CRISPR, Gene Editing, Neuromodulation

  • Bioinformatics, Digital Twins

  • TRUMP Freedom Detention Camps

  • Tokenized Economy, programmable obedience credit

  • Precision Medicine, E-Pharmacy, DARPA Doctors

  • Twilight Zone dystopian reruns

  • Taylor Swift engagement announcement & Cher’s Farwell Concert Tour 33.0

