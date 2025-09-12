SWISS BANKERS operate The Truman Show: Anthropology & Eugenics

Financial Terrorism is Banking 101.
Our economy is fake. (A simulation MATRIX)
Prices are all rigged (Gold, Silver, Crypto, Real Estate, stocks, bonds, derivatives)
Wall Street is a video game, Truman Show for Bankers
There are no nations, TRUMP is a hologram
There are no people Augmented people are profane Zombies
There are only SWISS Bank Hunger Game Districts
Failure to comply with SWISS BANK TOKEN mandates:
Locked out of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED economy
Full Compliance with REAL ID DNA Biometrics:
into of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED obedience smart economy
Conclusion:
There is no difference.
did the Black Rock City "Burning Man" pagan ritual come from?
Weaving Spiders Come Not Here (B.C.)
Bohemian Club & Grove Cremation of Care Pagan Rituals & Effigy: