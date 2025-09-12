Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

SWISS BANKERS operate The Truman Show: Anthropology & Eugenics

Fires, floods, Hurricanes, hoax pandemics, COVID Jabs, 7G MESH weaponry
Juxtaposition1
Sep 12, 2025
Transcript

Financial Terrorism is Banking 101.

  • Our economy is fake. (A simulation MATRIX)

  • Prices are all rigged (Gold, Silver, Crypto, Real Estate, stocks, bonds, derivatives)

  • Wall Street is a video game, Truman Show for Bankers

  • There are no nations, TRUMP is a hologram

  • There are no people Augmented people are profane Zombies

  • There are only SWISS Bank Hunger Game Districts

Failure to comply with SWISS BANK TOKEN mandates:

  • Locked out of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED economy

Full Compliance with REAL ID DNA Biometrics:

  • into of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED obedience smart economy

Conclusion:

  • There is no difference.

  • did the Black Rock City "Burning Man" pagan ritual come from?

  • Weaving Spiders Come Not Here (B.C.)

  • Bohemian Club & Grove Cremation of Care Pagan Rituals & Effigy:

Juxtaposition1
Sep 11
Weaving Spiders Come Not Here (B.C.)

The Cremation of Care is an annual ritual production written, produced, and performed by and for members of the Bohemian Club. It is staged at the Bohemian Grove near Monte Rio, California, in front of a 40-foot-tall image of an owl, at a small artificial lake amid a private old-growth grove of Redwood trees.

