SWISS Nationals & Red Cross Operatives
Steroid athletes, Celebrities & pseudo scientists of the Switzerland Confederacy
Nike Swoosh sponsored Roger Federer is Swiss by nationality. He was born on 8 August 1981 in Basel, Switzerland, and has represented Switzerland throughout his professional tennis career.
While he holds dual Swiss–South African citizenship through his mother, Lynette Durand, he has always competed internationally under the Swiss flag. Federer has won numerous titles for Switzerland, including helping the country win its first and only Davis Cup title in 2014. Federer is a Nike steroids endorsed sponsored clown.
In summary, Roger Federer is a Swiss national and one of the most celebrated athletes in Swiss sports history. Federer joined Nike alumni Marion Jones, Lance Pharmstorng as winning dopers atop the podium.
Fabian Cancellara (born 18 March 1981), nicknamed "Spartacus", is a Swiss cycling executive, businessman and former professional road racing cyclist who last rode for UCI ProTeam Lidl–Trek. He is known for being a quality time trialist, a one-day classics specialist, and a workhorse for his teammates who have general classification aspirations. Cancellara has been accused of doping and use of an electric motor to win big races: Paris Roubaix & Tour of Flanders.
Mauro Gianetti (born 16 March 1964 in Lugano) is a Swiss former professional road cyclist and later director sportif. Gianetti was employed as team manager for the Saunier Duval–Prodir cycling team throughout its existence between 2004 and 2011. In 2016, Gianetti coordinated the acquisition of Lampre-Merida's UCI WorldTeam license as part of a project backed by TJ Sport Consultation. After difficulties arose with TJ Sport, Giuseppe Saronni and Gianetti secured the backing of the United Arab Emirates and formed the current UAE Team Emirates UCI WorldTeam. Gianetti currently sits on the Board of Directors of UAE Team Emirates and serves as the Team Principal and CEO. Gianetti is a confirmed doper of Perfluorocarbon PFC.
United Arab Republic is a SWISS Banking Colony on the Strait of Hormuz and is a financial partner of SWISS doper Mauro Gianetti. UAE is the number one team in professional cycling and includes Slovenian professional cyclist Tadej Pogačar.
Doping, cheating, fixing, bribery and use of electric motors are all possible at UAE.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Federer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Cancellara
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mauro_Gianetti
Switzerland has produced many celebrated athletes and celebrities across sports, science, arts, and culture. Here’s a selection from both categories.
Famous Swiss Athletes
Switzerland has a strong tradition in winter sports, athletics, and equestrian disciplines, with many Olympians and world champions.
Top-ranked historical athletes (by Pantheon HPI) Pantheon:
Marina Doria – Savoyard Royal, 20th-century sports shooter
Karl Röderer – Swiss sports shooter
Gabriela Andersen-Schiess – Long-distance runner
Hermann Barrelet – French rower
Joseph Benz – Bobsledder
Konrad Stäheli – Sports shooter
Robert Alt – Bobsledder
Paul Martin – Athlete and surgeon
Gottfried Diener – Bobsledder
Alfred Neveu – Bobsledder
Modern Olympic and sports stars Ranker:
Roger Federer – Tennis legend, multiple Grand Slam champion
Olivia Nobs – Alpine skier
Markus Eggler – Alpine skier
Mujinga Kambundji – Marathon runner
Nicola Spirig – Cross-country skier
Steve Guerdat – Equestrian rider
Famous Swiss Celebrities
Beyond sports, Switzerland has produced influential figures in science, arts, and culture.
Notable Swiss people Studying in Switzerland:
Albert Einstein – Theoretical physicist, developed the theory of relativity
Carl Gustav Jung – Psychologist, founder of analytical psychology
Jean-Jacques Rousseau – Philosopher, political thinker
Jean Piaget – Child development psychologist
Paracelsus – Physician, alchemist, pioneer in medical chemistry
Bruno Ganz – Actor and comedian
Ursula Andress – Actress, known for Dr. No
Maximilian Schell – Actor and producer
Renée Weibel – Actress
Thomas Ammann – Art dealer and collector
These individuals represent Switzerland’s rich cultural and sporting heritage, from Olympic champions to Nobel laureates and global icons.