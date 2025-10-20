"Take the Box" by Amy Winehouse, age 20

Take the Box is a "relationship breakup song”

Verse 1]

Your neighbors were screaming

I don’t have a key for downstairs

So I punched all the buzzers

Hoping you wouldn’t be there

So now my head’s hurting

‘Cause you say I always get my own way

But you were in the shower when I got there

And I’d have wanted to stay

But I got nothing to say



[Pre-Chorus]

You were so beautiful before today

But then I heard what you say

And, man, that was ugly



[Chorus]

The Moschino bra you bought me at Christmas

Put it in the box

Frank’s in there, I don’t care, yeah

Put it in the box

Just take it, take the box

Takе the box



[Verse 2]

I came home this еvening

And nothing felt like how it should be

I feel like writing you a letter

But that’s not me, you know me

I feel so fucking angry and I don’t wanna be reminded of you

So when I left my mess in your kitchen

I said goodbye to your bedroom

It smelled like you