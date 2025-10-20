"Take the Box" by Amy Winehouse, age 20

Take the Box is a "relationship breakup song”
Verse 1]
Your neighbors were screaming
I don’t have a key for downstairs
So I punched all the buzzers
Hoping you wouldn’t be there
So now my head’s hurting
‘Cause you say I always get my own way
But you were in the shower when I got there
And I’d have wanted to stay
But I got nothing to say
[Pre-Chorus]
You were so beautiful before today
But then I heard what you say
And, man, that was ugly
[Chorus]
The Moschino bra you bought me at Christmas
Put it in the box
Frank’s in there, I don’t care, yeah
Put it in the box
Just take it, take the box
Takе the box
[Verse 2]
I came home this еvening
And nothing felt like how it should be
I feel like writing you a letter
But that’s not me, you know me
I feel so fucking angry and I don’t wanna be reminded of you
So when I left my mess in your kitchen
I said goodbye to your bedroom
It smelled like you