"Take the Box" by Amy Winehouse, age 20

September 7, 2004, Mercury Music Prize Award Winner Amy Winehouse!
Oct 20, 2025
Take the Box is a "relationship breakup song”

Verse 1]
Your neighbors were screaming
I don’t have a key for downstairs
So I punched all the buzzers
Hoping you wouldn’t be there
So now my head’s hurting
‘Cause you say I always get my own way
But you were in the shower when I got there
And I’d have wanted to stay
But I got nothing to say

[Pre-Chorus]
You were so beautiful before today
But then I heard what you say
And, man, that was ugly

[Chorus]
The Moschino bra you bought me at Christmas
Put it in the box
Frank’s in there, I don’t care, yeah
Put it in the box
Just take it, take the box
Takе the box

[Verse 2]
I came home this еvening
And nothing felt like how it should be
I feel like writing you a letter
But that’s not me, you know me
I feel so fucking angry and I don’t wanna be reminded of you
So when I left my mess in your kitchen
I said goodbye to your bedroom
It smelled like you

