Techno-enslavement, UN Agenda 2030

Geneva Global Governance rules our world via ABC (all bases covered). They have fully infiltrated and deployed NATO military weapon trace, tracking, targeting systems and have established secured perimeters for all Strategic Hamlets. They call it Geofencing, Precision Medicine, Wellness Programs, SMART devices, Fitbit. Bluetooth, LED lights, wireless routers, mobile phones, Ring Cameras, water meters.

The UN Agenda 2030 is a global plan to achieve sustainable development, eradicate poverty, and protect the planet through 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Overview

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a universal, transformative, and rights-based plan adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. It aims to address the most pressing global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice, while promoting prosperity for all people and ensuring that no one is left behind. The agenda builds on the Millennium Development Goals and introduces a more comprehensive framework that integrates social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)