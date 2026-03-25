Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Techno-Enslavement was promised: REAL ID CRISPR was delivered

Molecular Engineering, Synthetic CRISPR DNA Biomedicine fraud & deception
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 25, 2026

Attack of SWISS NATO Robots & Cyborgs & SWISS BANK AUTHORITY:

Romance within a Post Human Techno-Enslavement Hunger Game construct.

A (VR) Virtual World Experience within a Robot Controlled Gilded Cage.

Bringing outer space into your cozy prison cell.

  • 1) CRISPR DNA Molecular Engineered & Augmented Humans

  • 2) Precision Medicine, Point of Care Keyboard Commandos.

  • 3) Synthetic food & bugs

  • 4) Driverless taxis, uber lifts, planes, trains, dry cleaner, liquor stores, grocery stores, hardware stores & courthouse access.

  • 5) Idolatry of Pseudo Academic PhDs on steroids, amphetamines & LSD: Jennifer Doudna, Rachel Haurwitz, Jamie Cate, Kristofer Pister, Joy Weiss, Victor Favis Hanson, Jeffrey Sachs, Dr Phil, Dr Oz, Dr Drew, Dr Ruth, Dr John Campbell.

  • 6) Idolatry of the clueless college dropouts: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Charlie Manson, Joe Rogan, Ellen DeGeneres, Howard Stern.

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