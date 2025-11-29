Terra Swarm is: SMART DUST, Mosogens, MEMS & MIMOS, CRISPR Therapeutics & neuromodulation
Sabrina Wallace & Juxta re: Mosogens WSNs & Human Augmention Video revisited.
Terra Swarm of wireless sensor networks, MEMS & MIMOS felony crime.
Mosogens reflective materials, specifically reactive mesogens (RMs), are polymerizable liquid crystal monomers that exhibit unique optical properties. They are widely used in the display industry, particularly in LCDs and OLEDs, to enhance image quality and reduce reflections.
SWISS BANK funds all crimes against humanity & all NATO weapon laboratories.
United Nations Agenda 2030, a pimp for “Mesogens”.
BioBricks are a WSNs imbedded into human skin or lungs.
BioBrick parts are DNA sequences which conform to a restriction-enzyme assembly standard. These building blocks are used to design and assemble larger synthetic biological circuits from individual parts and combinations of parts with defined functions, which would then be incorporated into living cells such as Escherichia coli cells to construct new biological systems.
NFT: Non-Fungible Tokens:
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are assets like artworks, digital content, or videos that have been tokenized via a blockchain. Tokens are unique identification codes created from metadata via an encryption function. These tokens are then stored on a digital ledger, while the assets themselves are stored in other places. The connection between the token and the asset is what makes them unique.
The Tokenized Economy, Internet of Everything including the REAL ID Zombies.
A token economy is a system of contingency management based on the systematic reinforcement of target behavior. The reinforcers are symbols or tokens that can be exchanged for other reinforcers. A token economy is based on the principles of operant conditioning and behavioral economics and can be situated within applied behavior analysis. In applied settings token economies are used with children and adults; however, they have been successfully modeled with pigeons in lab settings.
Topic: Terra Swarm is: SMART DUST, Mosogens, MEMS & MIMOS, CRISPR Therapeutics
Time: Nov 29, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
The Scientific Purpose of Making Frankenstein:
The scientific purpose behind the creation of Frankenstein was Victor Frankenstein's quest to understand the origins of life and to create it himself. His ambition was to unlock the secrets of life, which would be as revolutionary as fire, and to surpass previous achievements and defy nature. However, his obsessive desire for knowledge led to tragic consequences, including the suffering of his loved ones and societal rejection of the Monster, whose grotesque appearance provoked violence and vengeance.
Science Museum:
Victor's purpose in pursuing science was to control life and death, reflecting a deep yearning to surpass previous achievements and defy nature. His scientific exploration blurred the lines between life and death, and his ambition to create life artificially raised concerns about the potential consequences of such knowledge without regard for ethical considerations.
Science Museum
Frankenstein serves as a cautionary tale regarding the responsibilities of scientists and the moral dilemmas posed by scientific knowledge, urging reflection on the purpose of science and the ethical implications of unchecked ambition.
