Juxtaposition1
2h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Saturday Zoom meeting.

Topic: Terra Swarm is: SMART DUST, Mosogens, MEMS & MIMOS, CRISPR Therapeutics

Time: Nov 29, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=81486950805

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81486950805/invitations?signature=iHmmP-letLE3_Qo6wNlw_c8W2DZnAeoBkADsdaMhrP8

Juxtaposition1
1h

The Scientific Purpose of Making Frankenstein:

The scientific purpose behind the creation of Frankenstein was Victor Frankenstein's quest to understand the origins of life and to create it himself. His ambition was to unlock the secrets of life, which would be as revolutionary as fire, and to surpass previous achievements and defy nature. However, his obsessive desire for knowledge led to tragic consequences, including the suffering of his loved ones and societal rejection of the Monster, whose grotesque appearance provoked violence and vengeance.

Science Museum:

Victor's purpose in pursuing science was to control life and death, reflecting a deep yearning to surpass previous achievements and defy nature. His scientific exploration blurred the lines between life and death, and his ambition to create life artificially raised concerns about the potential consequences of such knowledge without regard for ethical considerations.

Science Museum

Frankenstein serves as a cautionary tale regarding the responsibilities of scientists and the moral dilemmas posed by scientific knowledge, urging reflection on the purpose of science and the ethical implications of unchecked ambition.

https://blog.sciencemuseum.org.uk/the-science-behind-mary-shelleys-frankenstein/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankenstein

Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus is an 1818 Gothic novel written by English author Mary Shelley. Frankenstein tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a sapient creature in an unorthodox scientific experiment that involved putting it together with different body parts. Shelley started writing the story when she was 18 and staying in Bath, and the first edition was published anonymously in London on 1 January 1818, when she was 20. Her name first appeared in the second edition, which was published in Paris in 1821.

