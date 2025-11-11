“That’s When Your Heartaches Begin”
Song by Elvis Presley:
Uuuu uu uu uu uuu uu
When you find your sweetheart in the arms of a friend
That’s when your heartaches begin
When dreams of a lifetime must come to an end
That’s when your heartaches begin
Love is a thing you’d never can share
When you bring a friend into your love affair
That’s the end of your sweetheart
That’s the end of your friend
That’s when your heartaches begin
If you find your sweetheart
In the arms of your best friend
Brother, that’s, that’s when your heartaches begin
And you know, when all your dreams
When all your dreams of a lifetime
Must, must all come to an end
Well that’s, that’s when your heartaches begin
Oh, you see love is a thing that
That you never can share
And when you bring a friend
When you bring a friend into your love affair
That’s the end of your sweetheart
That’s the end of your friend
Well, that’s when your heartaches begin