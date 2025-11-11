“That’s When Your Heartaches Begin”

Song by Elvis Presley:

Uuuu uu uu uu uuu uu

When you find your sweetheart in the arms of a friend

That’s when your heartaches begin

When dreams of a lifetime must come to an end

That’s when your heartaches begin

Love is a thing you’d never can share

When you bring a friend into your love affair

That’s the end of your sweetheart

That’s the end of your friend

That’s when your heartaches begin

If you find your sweetheart

In the arms of your best friend

Brother, that’s, that’s when your heartaches begin

And you know, when all your dreams

When all your dreams of a lifetime

Must, must all come to an end

Well that’s, that’s when your heartaches begin

Oh, you see love is a thing that

That you never can share

And when you bring a friend

When you bring a friend into your love affair

That’s the end of your sweetheart

That’s the end of your friend

Well, that’s when your heartaches begin