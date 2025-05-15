META, to die: In Hebrew, the term "meta" or "metah" derives from the root "muth," meaning "to die" or "death". It is used in the Hebrew Bible to denote the concept of death, often describing the end of life or the state of being dead. However, it's worth noting that in a recent tech context, the name "Meta" has been met with ridicule by some members of the Jewish community due to its association with death.

The 27 Club is an informal list consisting mostly of popular musicians, often expanded by artists, actors, and other celebrities who died at age 27. Although the claim of a "statistical spike" for the death of musicians at that age has been refuted by scientific research, it remains a common cultural conception that the phenomenon exists, with many celebrities who die at 27 noted for their high-risk lifestyles.

The number 666 is known as the mark of the Beast in the Book of Revelation. It is associated with the anti-Christ and is a symbol of personal safety over fidelity to Christ. The number has different interpretations, including gematria, length of reign, and symbolism for the anti-Christ. In ancient times, Hebrew and Greek scholars used letters to represent numbers, and the Greek testament shows the use of this method. Having the mark of the Beast identifies one as a worshipper and servant of the Beast, the Antichrist. (Inversion of #666 becomes #999)

James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix (born Johnny Allen Hendrix; November 27, 1942 – September 18, 1970) was an American guitarist, songwriter and singer. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a part of his band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the institution describes him as "arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music.

"Fire" is a song written by Jimi Hendrix and recorded by the Jimi Hendrix Experience in early 1967. It has been described as "an exercise in soul, psychedelic rock, and polyrhythmic jazz-inspired drumming" by AllMusic critic Matthew Greenwald. The song was remixed in stereo for the American release of the album. In 1969, it was released as a stereo single in the UK with the title "Let Me Light Your Fire".

All right

Now dig this baby

You don't care for me

I don't care about that

You got a new fool

Hah, I like it like that

I have only one burnin' desire

Let me stand next to your fire

(Let me stand next to your fire) Hey, let me stand next to your fire

(Let me stand next to your fire) Whoa, let me stand baby

(Let me stand next to your fire) Let me stand

(Let me stand next to your fire) Yeah baby