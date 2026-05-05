The Absurdity of Doped Sport Circuses
Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, Baseball, World Cup Soccer, Cycling, Steroid Olympics
Discover the truth and destroy the Nike fairytale mantra of “Just do it!” Go Lance!
Roman Circuses, doped sport, BBC, Bollywood-Hollywood Entertainment, stage performances, Opera, Symphony, Magician illusion acts, Music Festivals are an integral part of SWISS Hunger Game pacification and control.
The 2026 Kentucky Derby where the second-place finisher pony Eight Belles was euthanized immediately after the race due to two broken ankles.
Amphetamines, Barbiturates, caffeine, anti-anxiety drugs are essential for performances by Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Peter Rose, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Lance Pharmstrong to LeBron James, Marco Pantani, Frank Vandenbroucke, Johan Museeuw, Jose Maria Jimenez, Ricard Virenque, Bjarne Riis, Sean Kelly, Michael Rassmussen, Tyler Hamilton, Floyd Landis, Mauro Gianetti, UAE SWISS based number one cycling team.
Cycling doping scandals are over 100-years old.
Eddie Merckx, Fausto Coppi, Laurent Fignon, PDM & Sean Kelly, Pedro Delgado, USPS-Nike Lance, Floyd Landis, Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie, Levi Leipheimer, Matt DeCanio, Festina & TVM doping scandals, Rabobank Michael Rassmussen cow blood & UAE team boss Mauro Gianetti’s PFC perfluorocarbon blood overdose in Switzerland. And hundreds of other examples and deaths.
A Belgian court found World Champion Johan Museeuw guilty of using performance enhancing drugs. The rider, widely acknowledged as the best one-day specialist of his era, was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence and a fine. Three other riders received similar sentences.
The court was slightly harder on the two men convicted of supplying the cyclists with EPO and Aransep, both of which boost an athlete’s endurance. Jose Landuyt, a vet, and masseur Herman Versele both received a one-year suspended sentence and the same 2,500 euro fine. The trial initially started over a year ago but was put on hold in October last year. It was the culmination of a four-year investigation, and the verdicts were not really in doubt, particularly as Museeuw had admitted taking drugs (towards the end of his career) earlier that year.
There is no word yet on whether Museeuw will appeal the sentence nor how this will affect his plans for his Museuw bike range, the top end bikes of which have their performance ‘boosted’ by an infusion of flax in amongst the carbon fiber.
Electric motor assists, cow blood, drugs and steroids are all in play today.
Not one journalist is reporting on the ubiquitous sporting fraud. Not Disney- ESPN. Not the New York Times. Not CBS, NBC, CNN, ABC, PBS, FOX, Eurosport.
Dane Jonas Vingegaard is expected to win the 2026 Giro di Italia.
Danish Bjarne Riis, disgraced winner of the 1996 Tour de France.
History and Evolution of racehorse doping:
The practice dates back to the late 19th century, when stimulants like cocaine, strychnine, and morphine were used to “dope” horses Horse Racing Sense. Over time, the types of drugs have evolved—steroids in the 1960s–70s, blood-doping agents in the 1980s–90s—and testing protocols have become more sophisticated Horse Racing Sense.
Recent Scandals and Investigations:
2020–2021: A major FBI investigation uncovered a doping ring involving Florida veterinarian Seth Fishman, who sold illegal drugs to trainers and owners across the U.S. and internationally. At least 280 people or stables purchased his drugs, winning over $40 million in races, but many implicated parties were never punished New York Focus.
2023: Twelve horses died at Churchill Downs in the days before and after the Kentucky Derby, and 13 more at Saratoga, sparking a federal anti-doping probe. The Justice Department later convicted 29 veterinarians, trainers, and drug distributors CBS News+1.
2025: The FX documentary Broken Horses revealed systemic doping and overwork of horses, with trainers pushing animals beyond safe limits for financial gain Rolling Stone.
2025: Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby, leading to the revocation of his Triple Crown title The Plaid Horse Magazine.
Health and Ethical Impacts:
Doping can cause muscle damage, organ failure, and sudden death in horses. Beyond animal welfare, it erodes public trust and can damage the betting industry’s credibility
Doping scandals in cycling:
https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/merckx-doping-pays/
https://www.dopeology.org/incidents/Krikke-admission/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festina_affair
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lance_Armstrong_doping_case
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Floyd_Landis_doping_case
https://www.usada.org/sanction/usada-press-release-tyler-hamiltons-blood-doping-violation-unanimously-upheld-by-sports-highest-court/