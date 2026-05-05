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History and Evolution of racehorse doping:

The practice dates back to the late 19th century, when stimulants like cocaine, strychnine, and morphine were used to “dope” horses Horse Racing Sense. Over time, the types of drugs have evolved—steroids in the 1960s–70s, blood-doping agents in the 1980s–90s—and testing protocols have become more sophisticated Horse Racing Sense.

Recent Scandals and Investigations:

2020–2021: A major FBI investigation uncovered a doping ring involving Florida veterinarian Seth Fishman, who sold illegal drugs to trainers and owners across the U.S. and internationally. At least 280 people or stables purchased his drugs, winning over $40 million in races, but many implicated parties were never punished New York Focus.

2023: Twelve horses died at Churchill Downs in the days before and after the Kentucky Derby, and 13 more at Saratoga, sparking a federal anti-doping probe. The Justice Department later convicted 29 veterinarians, trainers, and drug distributors CBS News+1.

2025: The FX documentary Broken Horses revealed systemic doping and overwork of horses, with trainers pushing animals beyond safe limits for financial gain Rolling Stone.

2025: Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby, leading to the revocation of his Triple Crown title The Plaid Horse Magazine.

Health and Ethical Impacts:

Doping can cause muscle damage, organ failure, and sudden death in horses. Beyond animal welfare, it erodes public trust and can damage the betting industry’s credibility

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Juxtaposition1
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Doping scandals in cycling:

https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/merckx-doping-pays/

https://www.dopeology.org/incidents/Krikke-admission/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festina_affair

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lance_Armstrong_doping_case

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Floyd_Landis_doping_case

https://www.usada.org/sanction/usada-press-release-tyler-hamiltons-blood-doping-violation-unanimously-upheld-by-sports-highest-court/

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