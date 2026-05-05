Discover the truth and destroy the Nike fairytale mantra of “Just do it!” Go Lance!

Roman Circuses, doped sport, BBC, Bollywood-Hollywood Entertainment, stage performances, Opera, Symphony, Magician illusion acts, Music Festivals are an integral part of SWISS Hunger Game pacification and control.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby where the second-place finisher pony Eight Belles was euthanized immediately after the race due to two broken ankles.

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, caffeine, anti-anxiety drugs are essential for performances by Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Peter Rose, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Lance Pharmstrong to LeBron James, Marco Pantani, Frank Vandenbroucke, Johan Museeuw, Jose Maria Jimenez, Ricard Virenque, Bjarne Riis, Sean Kelly, Michael Rassmussen, Tyler Hamilton, Floyd Landis, Mauro Gianetti, UAE SWISS based number one cycling team.

Cycling doping scandals are over 100-years old.

Eddie Merckx, Fausto Coppi, Laurent Fignon, PDM & Sean Kelly, Pedro Delgado, USPS-Nike Lance, Floyd Landis, Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie, Levi Leipheimer, Matt DeCanio, Festina & TVM doping scandals, Rabobank Michael Rassmussen cow blood & UAE team boss Mauro Gianetti’s PFC perfluorocarbon blood overdose in Switzerland. And hundreds of other examples and deaths.

A Belgian court found World Champion Johan Museeuw guilty of using performance enhancing drugs. The rider, widely acknowledged as the best one-day specialist of his era, was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence and a fine. Three other riders received similar sentences.

The court was slightly harder on the two men convicted of supplying the cyclists with EPO and Aransep, both of which boost an athlete’s endurance. Jose Landuyt, a vet, and masseur Herman Versele both received a one-year suspended sentence and the same 2,500 euro fine. The trial initially started over a year ago but was put on hold in October last year. It was the culmination of a four-year investigation, and the verdicts were not really in doubt, particularly as Museeuw had admitted taking drugs (towards the end of his career) earlier that year.

There is no word yet on whether Museeuw will appeal the sentence nor how this will affect his plans for his Museuw bike range, the top end bikes of which have their performance ‘boosted’ by an infusion of flax in amongst the carbon fiber.

Electric motor assists, cow blood, drugs and steroids are all in play today.

Not one journalist is reporting on the ubiquitous sporting fraud. Not Disney- ESPN. Not the New York Times. Not CBS, NBC, CNN, ABC, PBS, FOX, Eurosport.

Dane Jonas Vingegaard is expected to win the 2026 Giro di Italia.

Danish Bjarne Riis, disgraced winner of the 1996 Tour de France.