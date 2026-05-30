The Andler Hill Climb is held in Belgium, specifically in the village of Andler (Sankt Vith), near the German border. This annual extreme motorcycle event is famous for its incredibly steep and challenging hill climb, where riders battle both gravity and rough terrain.

The Andler Hill is known as one of the world's toughest motorcycle hill climbs, once again delivered heart-stopping moments this year. Out of all the brave riders who attempted the 100-meter climb, only one succeeded. Courageous motocross and extreme enduro riders thrilled the audience with their daring efforts. Various types of motorcycles, including motocross bikes, 4-stroke and 2-stroke enduro bikes, long-chassis high-displacement hill climb bikes, and even Surron e-bikes, all tried to conquer this impossible ramp. In the end, Belgium rider Roel Guerts, on a Suzuki 450cc motocross bike, was the only one to make it to the top.

Hillclimbing, also known as hill climbing, speed hillclimbing, or speed hill climbing, is a branch of motorsport in which drivers compete against the clock to complete an uphill course. It is one of the oldest forms of motorsport, dating back to the first known hillclimb at La Turbie near Nice, France, on January 31, 1897. The hillclimb held at Shelsley Walsh, in Worcestershire, England, is the world's oldest continuously staged motorsport event still run on its original course, first run in 1905.