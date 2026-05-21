Do not fall for the potato in your tailpipe. Anne Heche was not involved in any staged car wreck nor fire. Anne Heche is an actress.

PSYOPS #1 was her fake relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

PSYOPS #2 was the ABC News so-called “breakup bender weekend in Fresno County” where no investigation, no arrest, no hospital admission happened.

PSYOPS #3 The photo op at the Masonic Richard Glass Hair Design with the META infinity symbol in center the photo. Then a staged arson blaze at 1766 Walgrove Avenue which did not involve Anne Heche whatsoever.

Disney ABC news already reported an Anne Heche-Ellen DeGeneres Lesbian Breakup Bender Lost Weekend back on August 4, 2000, where the fake news media inserted drunkenness, ecstasy doping and a Spaceship.



I did over a dozen videos on the Anne Heche hoax fiery car crash that never happened. Anne Heche was not personally present nor involved with the Magic Trick of the hoax car crash.



1766 Walgrove Avenue Culver City Military House, 738 square foot felony arson (tear-down-dump) house, built in 1952.



Canoga Park PORN zip code Grossman Burn Center (cosmetic surgeries) was the furthest hospital from the incident whereas UCLA in under five miles away. LMAO.



Rebecca & Peter Grossman & Scott Erickson are looking at a $200 MILLION lawsuit for felony manslaughter deaths of two little boys in Westlake Village under a DUI. That was why they were selected----because they are in deep trouble and are compromised. The Grossmans would go along with the staged hoax death of Heche.





