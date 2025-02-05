The Anne Heche PSYOPS (multiple operations)

Military Hollywood Chaos actors: Anne Heche, Ellen DeGeneres, pseudo lesbians, the COINTELPRO Venice Beach & Richard Glass Hair Design.

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Break-up Bender Weekend implies drunkenness & ecstasy drugs:

According to television station KSEE, one Fresno County deputy wrote in his report, “She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some sort of spaceship.”

Anne Heche was found on the doorstep of a farmhouse in rural western Fresno County Saturday, after she knocked on the door and made “strange statements” to the residents. An ambulance and sheriff’s deputies were summoned, and Heche was taken to a nearby hospital.

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116194

ABC7 reports that the actress, whose credits include the 1998 Psycho remake and Volcano, was examined by hospital staff but released without being admitted.

Heche, 31, and DeGeneres, 42, showbiz's most high-profile lesbian couple, announced that they were separating Saturday after three and a half years.

"Unfortunately, we have decided to end our relationship," the couple said in a statement in Saturday's New York Daily News, adding that their parting was amicable.

According to Los Angeles' ABC7 television station, Heche was not admitted to the hospital — and in fact caught a 7:30 a.m. flight to Toronto, where she will be shooting a film.

Anne Heche Biography:

https://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/anne-heche-38995.php

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche

Anne Heche's Post-Breakup Trauma according to Disney-ABC News:

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116210#:~:text=August%2021%20--%20Actress%20Anne%20Heche%20was%20hospitalized,and%20confused%2C%20the%20Fresno%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20reported.

Kato Kelin, Tom Zenner & David Manpearl:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindsey_Pearlman

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kato_Kaelin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Garcia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Windom_(actor)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_Lamm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Lamm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Wilson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Colby

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Stratten

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marina_del_Rey,_California

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Playa_del_Rey,_Los_Angeles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palms,_Los_Angeles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Culver_City,_California

https://www.newroads.org/#/