A Royal Military introduction of 1960’s popular culture of hairstyles, wardrobe, modern belt buckles, marijuana, anti-conscription assembly, granny glasses, 1967 Golden Gate Park Timothy Leary’s Be-In Festival “Tune-in, Turn-on, Drop-out”, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Transcendental Meditation, LSD enlightenment. Yellow Submarine, Yellow Taxicab, Yellow school bus painted Satanic Black, Jane & Peter Asher, George Martin, Billy Shears Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely-Hearts Band, Mantras of “Make Love, Not War”, “Love is all you need”, “Bed-ins-for-Peace” in Amsterdam & Montreal, “Helter Skelter”, “Revolution”, “Give Peace a Chance” pacification.

On 30 January 1969, the Beatles performed a concert from the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row, in central London's office and fashion district. Joined by guest keyboardist Billy Preston, the band played a 42-minute set before the Metropolitan Police arrived and told them to reduce the volume. It was the final public performance of their career. They performed nine takes of five new songs as crowds of onlookers, many on lunch breaks, congregated in the streets and on the rooftops of nearby buildings to listen. The concert ended with "Get Back", and John Lennon jokingly said, "I'd like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we've passed the audition."

The four Beatles and Billy Preston arrived on the roof at around 12:30 pm. When they began to play, there was confusion nearby among members of the public, many of whom were on their lunch break. As the news of the event spread, crowds began to congregate in the streets and on the flat rooftops of nearby buildings. While most responded positively to the concert, the Metropolitan Police grew concerned about noise and traffic issues, having received complaints from local businesses arriving at Apple to stop the performance. Apple employees initially kept the officers in the reception area and refused to let them up to the roof but acquiesced when threatened with arrest.

Abbey Road Studios of the West London Entertainment District.

Carnaby Street stylish & modern young adults.

Mini skirts became in vogue.

A Royal Class-based establishment hierarchy was mocked by Beatles Music.

Liverpool was once a great Port Authority but was in abject economic decline as the next generation Beatles emerged.