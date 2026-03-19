In the film Network, Arthur Jensen delivers a powerful speech to Howard Beale, emphasizing the idea that the world is fundamentally a business. He argues that there are no nations or peoples, only a vast interwoven system of corporations that govern the world. Jensen asserts that the international system of currency determines the totality of life on Ea…
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The Big Reveal (Ancient Code of Conduct)
The Circle of Trust within a Chain of Command Pyramid of Power (Secret Rituals)
Mar 19, 2026
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Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
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