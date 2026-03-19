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The Big Reveal (Ancient Code of Conduct)

The Circle of Trust within a Chain of Command Pyramid of Power (Secret Rituals)
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Juxtaposition1
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

In the film Network, Arthur Jensen delivers a powerful speech to Howard Beale, emphasizing the idea that the world is fundamentally a business. He argues that there are no nations or peoples, only a vast interwoven system of corporations that govern the world. Jensen asserts that the international system of currency determines the totality of life on Ea…

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