Bob Crane was bludgeoned to death in his Scottsdale, Arizona apartment on June 29, 1978, in a brutal and still-unsolved murder.

Circumstances of the Murder:

Bob Crane, the star of Hogan’s Heroes, was found dead at age 49 in his Scottsdale apartment while on tour for a dinner theater production of Beginner’s Luck Wikipedia+1. His body showed severe head injuries, and the murder weapon was later identified as a camera tripod. An electrical cord was also found tied around his neck. There were no signs of forced entry, and nothing of value was missing, suggesting the attack was targeted rather than a random burglary.

Investigation and Suspects:

Crane’s extensive collection of videotapes documenting his sexual encounters became a key focus of the investigation. His friend John Henry Carpenter, a video technician who often accompanied Crane on nights out and shared his interest in recording, emerged as the prime suspect. Carpenter had flown to Phoenix to visit Crane shortly before the murder, and blood smears matching Crane’s blood type were found in Carpenter’s rental car. However, DNA testing at the time was inconclusive, and chain-of-custody issues weakened the evidence.

Legal Proceedings:

In 1992, Carpenter was arrested and charged with Crane’s murder following a re-examination of the evidence, including photographs suggesting brain tissue in Carpenter’s car. The trial, held in 1994, drew national attention, but Carpenter was ultimately acquitted due to insufficient evidence. He maintained his innocence until his death in 1998.

Ongoing Mystery:

Despite decades of investigation, Bob Crane’s murder remains officially unsolved. Crane’s son, Robert Crane Jr., conducted his own research into the case, exploring both Carpenter’s involvement and other potential motives, including personal and financial disputes. The case continues to fascinate the public due to the combination of Crane’s celebrity, the violent nature of the crime, and the controversial aspects of his private life.

Summary:

Bob Crane’s murder was a brutal, targeted killing with strong suspicions surrounding his friend John Carpenter, though no one was ever convicted. The case is complicated by Crane’s private life, forensic limitations of the 1970s, and the degradation of evidence over time, leaving the mystery unresolved and a subject of ongoing speculation.

Robert Edward Crane (July 13, 1928 – June 29, 1978) was an American actor, drummer, radio personality, disc jockey and star of the CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes.

Crane was a drummer from age 11, and began his entertainment career as a radio personality, beginning in Hornell, New York, and later in Connecticut. He then moved to Los Angeles, where he hosted the number one rated morning radio show. In the early 1960s, Crane moved into acting, eventually landing the lead role of Colonel Robert Hogan in Hogan’s Heroes. The series aired from 1965 to 1971, and Crane received two Emmy Award nominations.

Sony Electronics Sales Manager John Henry carpenter killed Bob Crane in his sleep.

The killer entered the Bob Crane’s apartment with his own key and then bludgeoned Bob Crane’s skull with the Sony Camera Tripod as he slept in his bed.

Bob Crane frequently videotaped and photographed his own sexual encounters. Richard Dawson introduced Crane to John Henry Carpenter, a regional sales manager for Sony Electronics who often helped famous clients with their video equipment. The two men struck up a friendship and began visiting bars and nightclubs together. Crane attracted many women due to his celebrity status, and he introduced Carpenter to them as his manager. The two men videotaped their joint sexual encounters. Crane's son Scotty later insisted that all of the women were aware of the videotaping and consented to it, but several claimed that they had no idea that they had been recorded until they were informed by Scottsdale police after Crane's murder. During their friendship, Carpenter became national sales manager at the consumer electronics company Akai and arranged his business trips to coincide with Crane's touring schedule, allowing the two to continue videotaping their sexual encounters. Crane had just terminated their partnership in sex videos.

Bob Crane had romantic affairs with both Hogan’s Heroes secretaries:

Cynthia Lynn (Zinta Valda Ziemelis)

Sigrid Valdis (Patricia Annette Olson)