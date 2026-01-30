The Caine Mutiny, Lt Commander Phillip Queeg versus XO Lieutenant Stephen Maryk

As the Caine begins its missions in the Pacific under his command, Queeg begins to lose the respect of the crew and the loyalty of the wardroom through a series of increasingly unusual incidents, including running over and severing the cable to a valuable towed gunnery target, which he blames on John Stilwell, the helmsman; this reveals his cowardice, paranoia, and inability to accept responsibility. Queeg becomes increasingly isolated from the other officers, who come to dread his rages and unreasonable demands, which often entail loss of leave privileges, and at one low point, a 48-hour moratorium on drinking water while the ship is sweltering near the equator. Keith realizes that De Vriess was a far more competent, effective, and fair-minded leader, and inwardly regrets his original, naive judgements of both captains. During the following invasion of Kwajalein, Queeg is ordered to escort low-lying landing craft to their line of departure. Instead, Queeg orders the crew to throw over a yellow dye marker to mark the spot, and hastily directs the Caine away from the battle area. The officers nickname him “Old Yellowstain.”

Prior to the Caine’s arrival in San Francisco, Queeg had confined Stilwell to the ship for six months after catching him reading while on watch, a punishment that Keith and other officers regarded as excessive. In San Francisco, Stilwell arranges to have a relative send him a telegram faking a death in his family. Keith and executive officer Lieutenant Stephen Maryk see through Stilwell’s ruse, but nevertheless allow him a shore leave pass, contradicting Queeg’s orders. Suspicious of Stilwell’s excuse, Queeg requests the Red Cross confirm the death. Months later, the Red Cross exposes Stilwell’s lie, and Queeg orders him court-martialed by Keith and two other officers, making it clear to them that he wants Stilwell to receive a bad conduct discharge from the Navy. Instead, the three officers give Stilwell an extremely minor punishment, enraging Queeg and leading him to institute punitive measures against the ship’s officers.

Queeg’s next act of paranoia begins when over half of a prized container of strawberries is discovered to be empty. He concocts elaborate and time-consuming procedures in which to catch the thief. These occupy all of the officers and crew for long hours and further erode confidence in and respect for the captain. When Queeg’s pet theory is finally decisively flouted, he disappears into his cabin, leaving the ship in Maryk’s hands for days.

Soon afterward, the Caine is caught in Typhoon Cobra, an ordeal that sinks three destroyers and threatens to overwhelm the Caine. At the height of the storm, Queeg’s paralysis convinces Maryk that he must relieve the captain of command to prevent the loss of the ship. Keith, as officer of the deck, supports the decision. Maryk turns Caine into the wind and rides out the storm.

Maryk is tried by court-martial for “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline“ instead of “making a mutiny”. Keith and Stilwell, helmsman during the typhoon, are also to be tried, depending on the outcome of Maryk’s trial. In the courtroom, Keefer distances himself from any responsibility for the relief of command from Queeg. Lieutenant Barney Greenwald, a naval aviator who is an attorney in civilian life, represents Maryk. Greenwald’s opinion, after Queeg is found to be sane by three Navy psychiatrists, is that Maryk was legally unjustified in relieving Queeg, but he decides to take the case after deducing Keefer’s background role in the crisis.

During the trial, Greenwald unrelentingly cross-examines Queeg until the increasingly defensive Queeg starts to display the erratic and unreasonable behavior that the officers had previously reported. Queeg’s performance results in Maryk’s acquittal and the dropping of charges against Keith and Stilwell. Maryk, who had aspired to a career in the regular Navy, is sent to command a landing craft infantry, a humiliation that ruins his naval career ambitions. Queeg is transferred to a naval supply depot in Iowa.