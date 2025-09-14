Funding sources for Turning Point 501(c)(4) political advocacy & CPN:

Foster Friess (1940 – 2021) & Foundation

Brittingham Family Foundation

Liberty University (Jerry Farwell, Sr)

"Falkirk Center for Faith & Liberty", Jr.

Charles James Kirk (October 14, 1993 – September 10, 2025) was an American conservative political commentator, author, and media personality. He co-founded the organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012 and was its executive director. He was the chief executive officer of Turning Point Action (TPAction) and a member of the Council for National Policy (CNP). In his later years, he was one of the most prominent voices of the populist MAGA movement and exemplified the growth of Christian nationalism in the Republican Party. Charlies in Military Operations.

Charlie Manson

Charlie Watson

Charles Older

Charlie Company of My Lai Massacre

Charlie Kirk

C-4 explosives

Corona Spy Satellite Program & Virus

COVID-19 Havana Syndrome

Erika Lane Kirk (born November 20, 1988) is an American businesswoman, podcaster, and philanthropist. She won Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She founded Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit supporting under-recognized charities, and hosts the Midweek Rise Up podcast.

Kirk is the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, with whom she had two children. They were married from 2021 until his death on September 10, 2025.

Michael Andrew Fox (born June 9, 1961), known professionally as Michael J. Fox, is a Canadian and American actor and activist. Beginning his career as a child actor in the 1970s, he rose to prominence portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties (1982–1989)

Foster Stephen Friess was an American businessman, philanthropist, and influential donor to conservative and Christian causes. Born on April 2, 1940, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, he rose from humble beginnings to become a prominent figure in the investment world and a significant benefactor to numerous charitable endeavors. Friess passed away on May 27, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 81.

Brittingham Family Foundation, a Nonprofit Corporation, is a business entity located in Santa Barbara, CA. Officially filed on May 20, 2009, this corporation is recognized under the document number 3212259. Governed by the California Secretary of State, the corporation maintains an active filing status.



The principal address of the corporation is located at 1561 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 and mailing address is at 1482 East Valley Road, Suite 703, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, serving as the central hub for its business operations and correspondence.