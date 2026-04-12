The Chicago Outfit (1910-1989): Jennifer Small

Video No 1: The early beginnings of The Outfit, leading to the indelible imprint of Al Capone, Prohibition and the Roaring 20s.

Video No. 2: Serious organization men take over: Frank Nitti, one time bodyguard to Al Capone and acting Chicago Boss. Paul Ricca: Chicago Boss, 1932 to 1947

Video No. 3: Tony Accardo, aka The Big Tuna, Bioss from 1992 to 1947. A master at longevity in a career that often ends in premature death.

Video No, 4: Sam Giancana, Boss from 1957 to 1966. He is ultimately gunned down in his own home. Was his death connected to Judith Exner, his shared mistress with President John F Kennedy?

Video No. 5: - Joey Aiuppa: Chicago Crime leader from 1971 to 1986; in charge of the profitable Cicero operations. Connected to gambling operations including Allen Dorfman Teamsters Pension Funding.

Video No. 6: VIPs - Very Interesting Personalities. Johnny Roselli, aka Handsome Johnny. He helped the Chicago Outfit expand operations in Hollywood and the Las Vegas Strip. AND Paul Marcinkus, born in Cicero, came of age during the mob control of his hometown.

Marcinkus became an Archbishop & the president of the Vatican Bank 1971 - 1989.

Al Capone’s well-appointed prison cell in East Pennsylvania.

Al Capone’s Palm Island Biscayne Bay Miami Florida home.

Judith Exner