Patriotism has nothing whatsoever to do with War nor Terrorism.

Patriotism is a Military Psychological tactic designed for the vulgar & profane subjects of the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY realm, aka: Hunger Game District.

Our belief in freedom stems from an illusion of control over our personal money. Our personal economics shapes our delusion. The “Wealthy & Privileged” believe in the current system, as it works. However, it is being gradually disabled per United Nations Agenda 2030 along with commands by UN Agencies: WHO, ITU, IOM, World Bank, IMF, UNISEF Precision Medicine, World Hunger, World Farming, Climate Action shutdowns, WEF Geneva Global Governance proclamations.

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY puppet Jamie Dimon, Harvard MBA a clueless clown CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank and a banker for Jeffrey Epstein stands as a metaphor of arrogance and ignorance to the Revolutionary War of 1776.

Jamie Dimon, the longtime chief of JP Morgan Chase, America’s biggest bank, was under oath. The occasion was a May 2023 deposition related to several lawsuits filed against his bank over its history of involvement with the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The question put to Dimon was straightforward: “When did you first learn that Jeffrey Epstein was a customer of JPMorgan?”

His answer seemed clear: “I don’t recall knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein until the stories broke sometime in 2019” – meaning the stories about Epstein’s arrest by federal authorities in the summer of 2019 and his death a month later in a Manhattan jail cell.

Clear, but believable? This exchange can be found in the US justice department’s Epstein files, with the digital “Epstein library”, as it’s called, tabulating 204 “results” (separate documents, though some duplicative) for Dimon, at current count, and 9,404 for his bank.

Believe nothing you read in newspapers nor see or hear on TV or radio.