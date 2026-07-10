The Dead Poets Society
Listed below are 104 suspicious deaths & possible Gladio Murders
Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from Angelino Hotel rooftop in Los Angeles
United Kingdom British NATO Intelligence:
1) Brian Epstein
2) Brian Jones
3) Judy Garland
4) Cass Elliot
5) Keith Moon
6) Peter Sellers
7) Jimi Hendrix
8) Roberto Calvi (Vatican Banker)
9) James Honeyman-Scott
10) Amy Winehouse
11) George Michael
Manhattan New York City, NATO Operatives:
1) Arnold Rothstein, “The Brain”
2) Salvatore Maranzano, “Little Caesar”
3) Frank Olson, Bioweapons Scientist CIA & ARMY)
4) Dorothy Mae Kilgallen
5) John Lennon
6) Paul Castellano (Gambini Crime Boss)
7) Thomas Bilotti
8) Jerzy Kosinski
9) Heath Andrew Ledger
10) Philip Seymour Hoffman
11) Katherine Noel Valentine Brosnahan Spade
12) Brian Thompson (United Healthcare)
13) Thomas H. Lee (Lebowitz) Private Banker
Hollywood Los Angeles County Military Intelligence:
1) Thomas Harper Ince
2) Paul Levy Bern
3) Thelma Todd
4) Elizabeth Short (The Black Dahlia)
5) Ben “Bugsy” Seigel
6) Anthony “Tony” Brancato
7) Anthony “Tony” Trombino
8) George Reeves (Superman)
9) Francis Gary Powers (Lockheed CIA Spy Pilot)
10) Whitney Houston, (Singer & Model)
11) River Jude Bottom Phoenix
12) Susan Berman
13) Veronica Sue Cohen Ronni Chasen
14) Roy Radin (Empresario & Producer)
15) Tony Scott (Director)
16) Anthony “Tony” Brancato
17) Anthony “Tony” Trombino
18) River Jude Bottom Phoenix
19) Susan Berman
20) Lenny Bruce Leonard Alfred Schneider
21) Thomas Albert Dekker (Film & TV actor)
22) Robert Francis Kennedy
23) Sharon Tate (Film & TV actress)
24) Tom Kummer (Jay Sebring)
25) Abigail Folger (Political Private Banker)
26) Voytek Frykowski (Security for Abigail)
27) Leno LaBianca (Gateway Market CIA Banking)
28) Rosemary LaBianca (wife of Banker)
29) Inger Stevens (Film & TV actress)
30) Alan Wilson (CBS singer)
31) Janis Joplin (CBS singer)
32) Sal Mineo (Film & TV actor)
33) Jack Cassidy (Stage & TV actor) killed as 1221 King Road, Apt #33.
34) William Holden (Film actor)
35) Natalie Wood (Film actress)
36) Dominique Dunne
37) Rebecca Schaffer
38) David Carradine
39) Phil Hartman
40) Nerine Elizabeth Kidd Shatner (3rd wife of Willian Shatner)
41) Ashley Ellerin (Ashton Kucher Sugar Baby)
42) Michael Blosil LDS Mormon Marie Osmond’s son
43) Robert Joseph Bandler Private Banker’s son
44) August Aimes Mercedes Grabowski Porn Star
45) Cathriona White (Jim Carrey girlfriend)
46) Anne Celeste Heche (Actress for PSYOPS)
47) Lindsey Pearlman (TV actress)
48) Jeff Baena (Producer & Director)
49) Jose Menendez (Porn Executive for RCA)
50) Nicole Brown Simpson
51) Isabelle Thomas
52) Nicole Brown Simpson
53) Stephen Twitch Boss (Ellen DeGeneres producer)
54) Christina Sandera (Clint Eastwood girlfriend)
55) Betsy Machiko Arkawa Hackman
56) Gene Hackman
57) Robin Williams (garroted)
58) Bill Graham (Concert Promoter Empresario)
59) Wonderland Murders of Ron Launius, William “Billy” Deverell, Joy Miller, and Barbara Richardson
60) John Zwyer
61) Diane Linkletter
62) Robert Linkletter
63) Barbara Colby
64) Jenny Maxwell
65) Carol Wayne
66) Carrie Fisher
67) Debbie Reynolds
68) Robin Kaye (American Idol producer)
69) Thomas Deluca
70) Rob Reiner
71) Michele Singer Reiner
72) Jean Harlow born Harlean Harlow Carpenter
73) Jack Parsons Marvel Whiteside Parsons
74) Donald David DeFreeze “General Field Marshal Cinque”
75) Sam Cooke (Recording singer)
76) Marvin Gaye, Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr.
77) John Adam Belushi
All COINTELPRO poets, all probably murdered.
Lindsey Pearlman, dead at age 39
Amie Nicole Harwick murdered in West Hollywood at age 38
Jean Harlow dead at age 26
Ronni Chasen, dead at age 64- shot one block away from Ben Seigel’s murder.
Jack Cassidy killed at age 49 (#13) at a #33 address inside of a #33 Penthouse Rooftop Apartment. 1221 King Road West Hollywood in Apratment 33.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindsey_Pearlman
https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/killers-of-the-flower-moon-producer-wife-dies-jumps-off-balcony-la-5HjcdC6_2/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_Maxwell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carol_Wayne
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Kilgallen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitney_Houston
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Colby
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronni_Chasen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amie_Harwick
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betsy_Arakawa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_Hackman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sal_Mineo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Cassidy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_Ames
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wonderland_murders
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lenny_Bruce
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_H._Ince
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Bern
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Harlow
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Reeves
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugsy_Siegel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Carradine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Parsons
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krishna_Venta
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Cooke
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_DeFreeze
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvin_Gaye
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Seymour_Hoffman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Belushi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heath_Ledger