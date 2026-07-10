Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from Angelino Hotel rooftop in Los Angeles

United Kingdom British NATO Intelligence:

1) Brian Epstein

2) Brian Jones

3) Judy Garland

4) Cass Elliot

5) Keith Moon

6) Peter Sellers

7) Jimi Hendrix

8) Roberto Calvi (Vatican Banker)

9) James Honeyman-Scott

10) Amy Winehouse

11) George Michael

Manhattan New York City, NATO Operatives:

1) Arnold Rothstein, “The Brain”

2) Salvatore Maranzano, “Little Caesar”

3) Frank Olson, Bioweapons Scientist CIA & ARMY)

4) Dorothy Mae Kilgallen

5) John Lennon

6) Paul Castellano (Gambini Crime Boss)

7) Thomas Bilotti

8) Jerzy Kosinski

9) Heath Andrew Ledger

10) Philip Seymour Hoffman

11) Katherine Noel Valentine Brosnahan Spade

12) Brian Thompson (United Healthcare)

13) Thomas H. Lee (Lebowitz) Private Banker

Hollywood Los Angeles County Military Intelligence:

1) Thomas Harper Ince

2) Paul Levy Bern

3) Thelma Todd

4) Elizabeth Short (The Black Dahlia)

5) Ben “Bugsy” Seigel

6) Anthony “Tony” Brancato

7) Anthony “Tony” Trombino

8) George Reeves (Superman)

9) Francis Gary Powers (Lockheed CIA Spy Pilot)

10) Whitney Houston, (Singer & Model)

11) River Jude Bottom Phoenix

12) Susan Berman

13) Veronica Sue Cohen Ronni Chasen

14) Roy Radin (Empresario & Producer)

15) Tony Scott (Director)

16) Anthony “Tony” Brancato

17) Anthony “Tony” Trombino

18) River Jude Bottom Phoenix

19) Susan Berman

20) Lenny Bruce Leonard Alfred Schneider

21) Thomas Albert Dekker (Film & TV actor)

22) Robert Francis Kennedy

23) Sharon Tate (Film & TV actress)

24) Tom Kummer (Jay Sebring)

25) Abigail Folger (Political Private Banker)

26) Voytek Frykowski (Security for Abigail)

27) Leno LaBianca (Gateway Market CIA Banking)

28) Rosemary LaBianca (wife of Banker)

29) Inger Stevens (Film & TV actress)

30) Alan Wilson (CBS singer)

31) Janis Joplin (CBS singer)

32) Sal Mineo (Film & TV actor)

33) Jack Cassidy (Stage & TV actor) killed as 1221 King Road, Apt #33.

34) William Holden (Film actor)

35) Natalie Wood (Film actress)

36) Dominique Dunne

37) Rebecca Schaffer

38) David Carradine

39) Phil Hartman

40) Nerine Elizabeth Kidd Shatner (3rd wife of Willian Shatner)

41) Ashley Ellerin (Ashton Kucher Sugar Baby)

42) Michael Blosil LDS Mormon Marie Osmond’s son

43) Robert Joseph Bandler Private Banker’s son

44) August Aimes Mercedes Grabowski Porn Star

45) Cathriona White (Jim Carrey girlfriend)

46) Anne Celeste Heche (Actress for PSYOPS)

47) Lindsey Pearlman (TV actress)

48) Jeff Baena (Producer & Director)

49) Jose Menendez (Porn Executive for RCA)

50) Nicole Brown Simpson

51) Isabelle Thomas

52) Nicole Brown Simpson

53) Stephen Twitch Boss (Ellen DeGeneres producer)

54) Christina Sandera (Clint Eastwood girlfriend)

55) Betsy Machiko Arkawa Hackman

56) Gene Hackman

57) Robin Williams (garroted)

58) Bill Graham (Concert Promoter Empresario)

59) Wonderland Murders of Ron Launius, William “Billy” Deverell, Joy Miller, and Barbara Richardson

60) John Zwyer

61) Diane Linkletter

62) Robert Linkletter

63) Barbara Colby

64) Jenny Maxwell

65) Carol Wayne

66) Carrie Fisher

67) Debbie Reynolds

68) Robin Kaye (American Idol producer)

69) Thomas Deluca

70) Rob Reiner

71) Michele Singer Reiner

72) Jean Harlow born Harlean Harlow Carpenter

73) Jack Parsons Marvel Whiteside Parsons

74) Donald David DeFreeze “General Field Marshal Cinque”

75) Sam Cooke (Recording singer)

76) Marvin Gaye, Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr.

77) John Adam Belushi

All COINTELPRO poets, all probably murdered.

Lindsey Pearlman, dead at age 39

Amie Nicole Harwick murdered in West Hollywood at age 38

Jean Harlow dead at age 26

Ronni Chasen, dead at age 64- shot one block away from Ben Seigel’s murder.

Jack Cassidy killed at age 49 (#13) at a #33 address inside of a #33 Penthouse Rooftop Apartment. 1221 King Road West Hollywood in Apratment 33.