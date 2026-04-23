On April 17, 2026, President Trump stood outside the White House and told reporters he had “just came out of a meeting” on the deaths and disappearances of at least ten American scientists and government contractors with access to the nation’s most sensitive nuclear and aerospace programs. He called it “pretty serious stuff,” said he hoped the deaths were “random,” and promised conclusions “in the next week and a half.”

The cases span 2022 to the present. They cluster around a short list of installations: Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Kansas City National Security Campus (which produces more than 80% of the non-nuclear components of America’s nuclear arsenal), the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, and Caltech. Two names were added to the list just weeks before the president’s statement — Carl Grillmair, a Caltech astrophysicist gunned down on his own porch in February 2026, and the body of cancer researcher Jason Thomas pulled from a Massachusetts lake in March 2026.

Trump’s announcement landed one week after Artemis II splashed down. The mission flew April 1–10, 2026 — the first crewed lunar flyby since Apollo 17 in December 1972, a gap of 53 years. The crew (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen) made it home safe. But Commander Wiseman, inspecting the capsule on the recovery ship, told reporters he could see “a little bit of char loss on what’s called the shoulder” of the heat shield. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman went on X to push back against viral claims of a “missing chunk,” writing: “No chunks missing.” The Orion capsule is now in the middle of a thirty-day inspection that will produce a written report. Until that report drops, Artemis II’s heat-shield performance is still an open question NASA is answering its own way. It is into that environment — the ink not yet dry on the post-flight review, the administrator personally defending the spacecraft on social media — that the White House confirmed the scientist-deaths probe.

This page is the response. For fifteen years the “Scientists Re-Booted” archive on this site has tracked 110 individual cases dating back to 1994 — each published as a standalone record, each too thin to index well, each visible only to readers who already knew what they were looking for. That was a mistake. A database only becomes a pattern when you put the names in one place.

So this is the consolidation. Every entry is here: the 110 cases from the archive, the fresh 2022–2026 cluster, the adjacent sidecar cases (programmer-activists, security researchers, whistleblowers, witnesses) that belong in the same conversation, and the three historical waves — Marconi 1982-1990, Microbiologists 2001–2005, Iranian Nuclear 2007-2020 — that established pattern-matching on scientist deaths as a credible analytical frame rather than a fringe hobby.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previewed the investigation from the podium the day before, calling the cases “worth looking into.” The FBI committed to providing “all assistance requested” and its spokesman said, “no stone will be unturned.” Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed on Fox News Sunday on April 19: “A lot of the nuclear security scientists are in DOE. So yes, of course we are looking into this.” The deadline Trump set — “the next week and a half” — lands on April 26, 2026.

Also on April 19, House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) escalated: “We’re very concerned about this. This is a national security concern. This would suggest that something sinister may be happening.” Comer’s committee has issued document requests to the Department of War, the FBI, NASA, and the Department of Energy. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) had already sent letters in March 2026 saying “They just literally disappeared, left all of their devices at home. This is not normal.” Burlison also referenced — without naming — a separate “suspicious suicide involving another gentleman” who had worked alongside UAP whistleblowers David Grusch and Jake Barber. That name has not been made public.

Eleven names are on the public version of the list. Four of them worked in aerospace — three at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, one at Caltech/IPAC a few miles away. Two staff members vanished on foot from their homes near Los Alamos National Laboratory in the same calendar year. One was the retired commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson. One was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. One was a cancer-research chemical biology director at Novartis. One was a property custodian at the Kansas City National Security Campus — the facility that manufactures more than 80% of the non-nuclear components of America’s nuclear arsenal. And one, dead since 2022, was a 34-year-old woman researching anti-gravity propulsion who had publicly stated on a podcast that her life was in danger.

Among 12 scientists, 7 individuals are dead, including:

Jason Thomas, a pharmaceutical researcher at Novartis working on cancer treatments (died March 17, 2026; body found in Lake Quannapowitt, Massachusetts)

Amy Eskridge was born in 1987 and died on June 11, 2022, at the age of 34/ She was an American chemist, entrepreneur, and researcher based in Huntsville, Alabama, best known as the co‑founder, Chairwoman, and President of The Institute for Exotic Science.

Carl Grillmair, a Caltech astrophysicist who worked on NASA’s NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor missions (shot outside his home on February 16, 2026)

Nuno Loureiro, Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre (fatally shot outside his home on December 16, 2025)

Frank Maiwald, Principal researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (died July 4, 2024; cause unknown)

Michael David Hicks, Research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, worked on the DART Project and the Deep Space 1 mission (died July 30, 2023; cause unknown) Amy Eskridge, Researcher of anti-gravity technology, UFO, and extraterrestrial life (died June 11, 2022; self-inflicted gunshot wound) Saketh Sreenivasaiah was reported missing on February 10. His body was found by county dive teams at Lake Anza. Sreenivasaiah was an international student from India. Amy Eskridge was born in 1987 and died on June 11, 2022, at the age of 34. She was an American chemist, entrepreneur, and researcher based in Huntsville, Alabama, best known as the co‑founder, Chairwoman, and President of The Institute for Exotic Science, an organization dedicated to research in exotic science, including gravity modification, quantum computing and metamaterials. She also served as CEO and co‑founder of HoloChron LLC, a company focused on gravity modification research and development. Eskridge held a double major in chemistry and biology from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and had expertise spanning electrical engineering, physics, genetic engineering, and nanotechnology. Her career included work in MEMS testing, gene therapy, and software consulting, as well as leadership roles in startups and technical projects Carl Johann Grillmair (1959 – February 16, 2026) was a Canadian astronomer and astrophysicist. He was a research scientist at the California Institute of Technology beginning in 1997, where he studied exoplanets, galactic structure, and dark matter. He collaborated on prominent NASA telescope missions including the Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, and discovered water on multiple exoplanets. On February 16, 2026, Grillmair was fatally shot outside his home in Llano, an unincorporated community in Antelope Valley, California. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, Honor student for Innovative Genomics, drowned. Nuno Loureiro, 47, DOE Managing Director Plasma & Fusion, assigned to MIT Research Lab. Shot by a killer inside of his foyer entrance in Brookline MA. Monica Jacinto Reza, a 60-year-old aerospace engineer and Technical Fellow at Aerojet Rocketdyne who later worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, JPL.

NASA scientist Frank Maiwald reportedly died in Los Angeles on July 4, 2024, at age 61. His cause of death was never made public, and officials confirmed no autopsy was performed.

Michael David Hicks of Sunland, CA passed away on July 30, 2023, at 59 years of age. He worked at JPL as a NASA postdoc and then as research scientist from 1998 until 2022. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Michael earned degrees from Boston University and a PhD in Lunar and Planetary Science at the University of Arizona. His research specialty was the physical properties of comets and asteroids. He served on the science teams of the DART Project, the Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking (NEAT) Project, the Dawn Mission, and the NASA Deep Space 1 Mission. He was the author of over 80 peer-reviewed scientific papers.