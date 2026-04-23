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Juxtaposition1
12h

We have five individuals who are reportedly missing, including:

William “Neil” McCasland, Former U.S. Air Force Major General (missing as of February 27, 2026, last known to be hiking in Sandia Mountains, New Mexico)

Steven Garcia, a government contractor working at Kansas City National Security Campus, Albuquerque, New Mexico (missing as of August 28, 2025)

Anthony Chavez, a former employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory (missing as of May 8, 2025)

Melissa Casias, Administrative officer at Los Alamos National Laboratory (missing as of June 26, 2025)

Monica Reza, Materials processing director at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, missing as of June 22, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump also told reporters that officials have briefed him on the cases, describing them as “pretty serious stuff.”

“I hope it’s random,” he added.

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12hEdited

Amy Eskridge’s 2022 death, officially ruled a suicide, is under renewed scrutiny after chilling texts and claims of harassment, directed energy weapons, and Havana Syndrome surfaced. While a former intelligence officer alleges foul play, Eskridge’s family maintains there is no mystery, dismissing conspiracy theories surrounding her death.

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/amy-eskridge-suicide-ufo-scientist-dew-havana-syndrome-franc-milburn-cause-of-death-article-154139962

https://www.al.com/news/2026/04/death-of-genius-alabama-woman-linked-to-investigation-of-missing-dead-scientists.html

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